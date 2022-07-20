Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Inflammatory diet linked with depression: Study

A recent study showed a connection between depression, food, and the emergence of frailty. This study was published in The Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences. Affecting 10-15 per cent of older persons, frailty is characterised as an identifiable state of heightened vulnerability brought on by a loss in function across several physiological systems. It frequently co-occurs with other medical problems, such as depression. Affecting 10-15 per cent of older persons, frailty is characterised as an identifiable state of heightened vulnerability brought on by a loss in function across several physiological systems. It frequently co-occurs with other medical problems, such as depression. The development of frailty is thought to be significantly influenced by diet. This is one of the first studies to attempt to understand the relationship between dietary inflammation and frailty and depression. According to the exploratory data, middle-aged and older persons who consume a pro-inflammatory diet are more likely to simultaneously acquire frailty and depression symptoms than they are to do so separately.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi weather forecast: Yellow alert for national capital today
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.