Increased green space could narrow lifespan gap in most, least poor areas: Study

According to research published online in the Journal of Epidemiology of Community Health, increasing the amount of natural (green and blue) space and private gardens has the ability to reduce the difference in lifespan between people living in the most and least poor areas. According to the data, there is a 7 per cent decrease in the incidence of early death among people under 65 for every 10% increase in natural space. There is substantial evidence that more access to and exposure to natural space has a direct positive influence on health, supporting the notion that the environment is beneficial to health. The researchers adopted the metric of "years of life lost," or YLL, to try and find out because it is unclear whether access to natural space may also be linked to disparities in longevity and protection against earlier death.

