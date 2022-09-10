DNA Health Plus With India’s Best Doctors | Ep 1 | Diabetes Control | Dr Ashok Jhingan

DNA India has brought to you a new show called Health Plus in which India’s best doctors and health care experts will talk about lifestyle issues and how to rectify them. Moderated by Rohit Vats, the first episode of Health Plus will feature Dr Ashok Jhingan, a towering name in the field of diabetes research and prevention. With decades of experience, Dr Jhingan will give you tips and techniques to manage blood sugar level and lead a fulfilling life. Show producer: Sanjeev Sharma Editor: Ajit Bhatnagar Production controller: Shrikant Kukreti Camera: Sunil Bisht, Lekhraj