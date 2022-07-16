Curbing Candida: The cells that keep fungal infections at bay

Researchers have uncovered a previously unknown defence mechanism employed by the immune system in fighting Candida infections. Candida is present at low levels in the bodies of most healthy people, forming part of the microbiome -- a diverse spectrum of microbes that reside peacefully in our gut and on our skin. Under normal circumstances, Candida is held in check by the immune system, but it can occasionally grow excessively, invading the lining of the mouth, the vagina, the skin or other parts of the body. In severe cases, it can spread to the bloodstream and from there to the kidneys. Such life-threatening infections may occur when a person's immune system has been weakened, for example, by AIDS or by immunosuppressive drugs such as cancer chemotherapy or steroids.