Consumption of protein supplements can manage Type 2 diabetes, says new study

According to research findings published in the journal ‘BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care’, consuming small amounts of whey protein before meals is beneficial for controlling blood sugar levels in people with Type 2 diabetes. In a study at Newcastle University, people with Type 2 diabetes drank a pre-made shot before meals containing a low dose of whey protein, which has the potential for dietary management of the condition. They were watched as they went about their daily lives for a week. The same participants also spent a week drinking a protein-free control shot to assess the potential benefits of whey protein.