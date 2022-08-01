Cocoa helps to reduce blood pressure and arterial stiffness researchers reveal

A study revealed that cocoa only helps to reduce blood pressure and arterial stiffness when these factors are elevated as per the findings of the University of Surrey. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Frontiers in Nutrition'. Cocoa flavanols have previously been found to lower blood pressure and arterial stiffness as much as some blood pressure medication. However, how effective flavanols are in everyday life in reducing blood pressure has remained unknown, as previous studies in this area have been performed in tightly controlled experimental settings. Surrey's new research reduces concerns that cocoa as a treatment for raised blood pressure could pose health risks by decreasing blood pressure when it is not raised, paving the way for it to be potentially used in clinical practice. In the first study of its kind study, researchers set out to investigate the use of flavanols, a compound found in cocoa, in lowering blood pressure and arterial stiffness in individuals outside of clinical settings.