Childhood kidney diseases can be diagnosed with new tool: Research

A new technique analyzing urine extracellular vesicles (uEVs) can predict renal function decline. Childhood Kidney Disease (CKD) develops when nephrons are damaged. Research found that changes in tiny structures called extracellular vesicles in urine are valuable in the diagnosis of CKD. To collect extracellular vesicles in urine, researchers used nanoscale magnetic microbeads. These results offer proof of concept and a first step towards using uEVs for early identification of CKD.

