According to new study, heart rhythm disorder has been related to air pollution

According to recent research presented at the European Society of Cardiology's annual Congress, arrhythmias is life-threatening and occur with polluted air. According to World Health Organization, outdoor air pollution kills an estimated 4.2 million people every year. Nearly, one out of five cardiovascular disease deaths are due to air pollution. It was ranked the fourth-highest risk factor for mortality after high blood pressure, tobacco use and poor diet. Air pollution is a climate emergency and also a public health issue.