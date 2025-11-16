Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal says ‘gravity may speed up ageing’, calling it a hidden factor reducing lifespan

Deepinder discussed the gravitational ageing hypothesis, which posits that the constant pull of gravity on our bodies, especially the brain, may contribute to the ageing process.

Deepinder Goyal has started discussing the potential connection between gravity and ageing. In a series of tweets on November 15th, the founder and CEO of Zomato, as well as the founder of Eternal, highlighted the most important and often overlooked health factor affecting ageing: your brain's plumbing system.

He talked about a theory called the gravitational ageing hypothesis, which suggests that the constant pull of gravity on our bodies, especially the brain, may contribute to the ageing process. He tweeted: "Newton gave us a term for it. Einstein said it bends spacetime. I'm saying gravity shortens lifespan."

What's the science behind this theory?

Deepinder, whose venture, Continuum Research, focuses on human longevity, ageing research, and health tracking technologies, explained that this hypothesis is based on the idea that our upright posture reduces blood flow to the brain, potentially leading to a decline in cognitive function and overall health.

The gravitational ageing hypothesis he discusses is simple: since humans spend most of their lives in an upright posture, the constant, lifelong force of gravity acts subtly against our cardiovascular system, causing a slow, long-term decline in blood flow to the brain. This concept shifts the focus from 'body-first' ageing (such as wear and tear of joints) to 'brain-first, gravity-driven' ageing.

Deepinder said in a tweet: "I'm not saying 'gravity exists' or 'blood flow matters'. Everyone knows that. The new part is combining these three known facts: 1. Standing upright reduces blood flow to the brain by a small amount, which has been increasing every day for decades. 2. Neurons in the hypothalamus and brainstem are highly metabolically active and rely on small perforated blood vessels, making them very sensitive to even small drops in blood flow. 3. These areas themselves regulate ageing: hormones, inflammation, metabolism, autonomic balance, and repair."

He continued, "No one has been able to combine these three things to form a single, testable mechanism for ageing. A large part of human ageing may be driven by the brain and gravity, not the body (as we've always believed). That's the big breakthrough. The more time we asked scientists to dig into this, the more I felt we were finding the outlines of something hidden. Clues kept emerging, spanning biology, physics, medicine, and even evolution. The list is long."

This is still a hypothesis and requires further research

So should you start hanging upside down for 10 minutes every day? Probably not right now, and certainly not without consulting a doctor, especially if you have high blood pressure, glaucoma, or a history of stroke—the immediate health risks associated with sudden, drastic pressure changes in the head are real.

However, the gravitational ageing hypothesis has done one impressive thing: it has brought brainwaves into the spotlight. Although Deepinder's theory is interesting, it's important to note that it's still a hypothesis and requires further research to confirm it.

