Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Zodiac name suggestions for Mukesh Ambani's grand-daughter, Shloka Mehta-Akash Ambani's daughter

Let us tell you that Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's granddaughter is born on May 31, under Mithun Rashi, or Gemini in English.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 09:18 AM IST

Zodiac name suggestions for Mukesh Ambani's grand-daughter, Shloka Mehta-Akash Ambani's daughter
Zodiac name suggestions for Mukesh Ambani's grand-daughter, Shloka Mehta-Akash Ambani's daughter

Akash Ambani, the eldest child of multi-billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and his wife Shloka Mehta celebrated their second child's birth on Wednesday, according to PTI. In December 2020, the couple had their first child, Prithvi Akash Ambani.

The birth of the girl child was announced on Twitter by Dhanraj Nathwani, a friend of the Ambani children and the son of family friend and Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani.

 

There is a lot of excitement between people about the name of the girl child. Let us tell you that Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's granddaughter is born on May 31, under Mithun Rashi, or Gemini in English.

According to astrology, K is the best letter for the new baby girl child. For girls, we have several names that begin with that letter K. Some of them are Kashvi, Kaira, Kiana, Kuhu, Kanika,and Krishti. 

Their son has the well ingrained desi name Prithvi. The names may be a reflection of the Ambani family's strong pride in their Indian heritage. 

Shloka Mehta revealed her second pregnancy during the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) grand opening celebrations in April. She was seen showing off her growing baby bulge at the occasion.

She wore a stunning lehenga with intricate embroidery and a top with a halter neckline on the second day of the festival. She was dressed up on the second day of the event by celebrity makeup artist Puneet B Saini, who posted images of her on Instagram. 

The bahu's intimate baby shower featured acrylic painting on canvas by her and her friends. Shloka Mehta was spotted wearing a lavender outfit.

In a lavish wedding held in Mumbai in March 2019, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta were wed. The couple, who had met while attending the Ambani family-run school where they had both attended, made a vow to respect and appreciate one another. Now, the couple is blessed with two children, son Prithivi Ambani and a daughter whose name is not revealed yet. 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection
In pics: Nia Sharma sizzles in blue body suit, hot photos goes viral
Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Gulshan Devaiah, Bhumi Pednekar, Imtiaz Ali, Hansal Mehta attend Afwaah screening
Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding anniversary: Inside photos of couple's home Vastu where they tied the knot last year
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Guntur Kaaram: Title of Mahesh Babu's film announced on dad Krishna's birth anniversary, fans say 'blockbuster loading'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.