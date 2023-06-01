Zodiac name suggestions for Mukesh Ambani's grand-daughter, Shloka Mehta-Akash Ambani's daughter

Akash Ambani, the eldest child of multi-billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and his wife Shloka Mehta celebrated their second child's birth on Wednesday, according to PTI. In December 2020, the couple had their first child, Prithvi Akash Ambani.

The birth of the girl child was announced on Twitter by Dhanraj Nathwani, a friend of the Ambani children and the son of family friend and Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani.

There is a lot of excitement between people about the name of the girl child. Let us tell you that Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's granddaughter is born on May 31, under Mithun Rashi, or Gemini in English.

According to astrology, K is the best letter for the new baby girl child. For girls, we have several names that begin with that letter K. Some of them are Kashvi, Kaira, Kiana, Kuhu, Kanika,and Krishti.

Their son has the well ingrained desi name Prithvi. The names may be a reflection of the Ambani family's strong pride in their Indian heritage.

Shloka Mehta revealed her second pregnancy during the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) grand opening celebrations in April. She was seen showing off her growing baby bulge at the occasion.

She wore a stunning lehenga with intricate embroidery and a top with a halter neckline on the second day of the festival. She was dressed up on the second day of the event by celebrity makeup artist Puneet B Saini, who posted images of her on Instagram.

The bahu's intimate baby shower featured acrylic painting on canvas by her and her friends. Shloka Mehta was spotted wearing a lavender outfit.

In a lavish wedding held in Mumbai in March 2019, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta were wed. The couple, who had met while attending the Ambani family-run school where they had both attended, made a vow to respect and appreciate one another. Now, the couple is blessed with two children, son Prithivi Ambani and a daughter whose name is not revealed yet.