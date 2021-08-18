Ziqitza Healthcare Limited guides on fire safety tips that could save your life in a medical emergency

Whether it is a matter of chronic diseases or accident or burns or tele medical consultation, efforts are being made to provide best treatments to the patient through the government arrangements in the few minutes of the caller through integrated emergency response solutions by Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd in various states in India. Ziqitza is a well-established corporate entity in primary healthcare services in India and the Gulf and has served 42million people of India till date. In two decades of serving patients the observation is that many patients who we have served have been due to fire mishaps. Infact Fire tragedies have unfortunately become as uniquely synonymous with India as temple stampedes, railway accidents, and snake bites. With over 113,961 deaths in the period between 2010 and 2014, fire is among the leading causes of injury-related deaths in India. According to a report by The National Crime Records Bureau(NCRB), 51 Indians are killed each day by fire, accidental or otherwise with residents of Bangalore 12 times more likely to die from a fire than all other kinds of injuries combined.Clearly the threat of a fire is too imminent a danger to conveniently ignore, which is why Dr. Santosh Datar, Ziqitza Health Care Ltd states that it is essential for every person to keep in mind the following fire safety precautions:

Memorise All Emergency Service Numbers

Dealing with large-scale fires requires the combined efforts of the Fire Department, Police, and Ambulance Services, and in such instances, time is of the utmost essence. It is therefore necessary for all people, including children and the elderly, to memorise the relevant EMS numbers, like 100 for police, 102/108/ for emergency medical aid and 101 for fire. These may vary from state to state and region to region. Calling the emergency services is the first step you should take if you find yourself in the vicinity of a raging fire, following which, you should calmly evacuate the area if the situation permits.

Stay Calm

Panicking in a life-threatening scenario is possibly the worst thing you can possibly do, as it may cause you to act irrationally or make the situation you are in even worse. When you are caught in a fire, take a moment to assess the situation around you, weigh your options, and calmly call the emergency services for assistance.

Stay Low To The Ground

Contrary to popular belief, burns are not the reason why fires are so deadly. Dr. Santosh Datar, Ziqitza stated that the real threat comes not from the heat of the flames themselves, but from suffocation and toxic smokes. In the event of a fire make sure you stay low to the ground i.e. crawl so that you do not inhale the toxic fumes, and if possible tie a wet handkerchief around your nose and mouth to filter out toxic particles. Avoid trying to barricade yourself in a building, because the fire may be drawing oxygen from the room you’re in, even if the flames are not in your immediate vicinity. However, if you are forced to do so, make sure to seal all gaps in the doors and walls with wet rags, this will reduce the amount of smoke entering your room.

Never Use The Elevator

If you’re stuck in a high-rise building, the elevator may seem like a swifter choice in the case of an evacuation; however, there is a strong likelihood that it will malfunction, leaving you hopelessly trapped with ineffective escape option. If you are ever caught in fire, always take the stairs.

Familiarise Yourself With Fire Safety Procedures

Dr. Santosh Datar, Ziqitza Health Care Ltd suggested that as we all know, prevention is better than cure, and by familiarising yourself with the basics of fire safety i.e. types of extinguishers, evacuation procedures, and the layout of buildings you frequent, you greatly increase your odds of survival. It is better to be safe than sorry, and when it comes to fires, one needs to know how to escape rather than be caught off-guard. Several companies, buildings and schools conduct drills to simulate what to do in the case of a fire, and these have proven to be extremely effective at reducing casualties. Similar thoughts were voiced by Ziqitza limited Rajasthan.

Conduct A Fire Safety Audit

All offices, schools, residences, and businesses are required by law to have certain fire safety equipment in place. While many of these institutions obey these legal guidelines, several places do not, leading to tragedies.

Fire is an unfortunate side-effect of urbanisation, and several people living in a confined area. While they are undoubtedly deadly, they can easily be avoided if safety measures are enforced and all citizens have basic knowledge on how to imply them. The emergency services are always there to help, but it is essential for people at an individual level to know how to act while the professionals are on their way – until the day fire safety becomes a personal priority, death and destruction will continue.

