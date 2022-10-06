Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath shares his daily routine for a healthier life

In today’s, hectic schedule it has really become difficult to lead a healthy lifestyle where most of us don even follow a correct sleep cycle or intake a proper and healthy diet.

Constant exposure to our environment, the things we eat, and stresses from both inside and outside our bodies all cause us many health issues over time.

But, taking the out time from your busy schedules to look after yourself and your body, would be really beneficially in the long run. It might come to you first as a challenge, but once you adapt those healthy habits and make them a part of your lifestyle, it will change your life entirely and leave a huge impact in the long run.

On Wednesday, Zerohadh’s founder and CEO, Nithin Kamath shared a few pieces of advice on Twitter about the quality of life.

“How you take care of your health post 35 is what determines quality of life post 60. Thanks to medical progress most of us are going to live much longer than 60. Internalizing this & not binging in any form is a big goal that I have met as I look back as I turn a year older," Kamath tweeted.

How you take care of your health post 35 is what determines quality of life post 60. Thanks to medical progress most of us are going to live much longer than 60.

Internalizing this & not binging in any form is a big goal that I have met as I look back as I turn a year older. October 5, 2022