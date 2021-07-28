Zeeshan Bhatt on â€˜optimism and positivity - the cornerstone of dynamism in the form of ZB Digital

The entrepreneurial spirit is an outlook and approach to thinking that actively seeks out change rather than adapting to change. Some people have this mindset that embraces critical questioning, innovation, service, and continuous improvement as an adolescent, and Zeeshan Bhatt is one of the young entrepreneurs, who always had high aspirations from his teenage. Zee developed an interest in digital marketing at a young age and worked hard to fulfil his dreams, seamlessly and subsequently this 23-year-old dynamic entrepreneur is now successfully running his agency, ZB Digital .

Milestones

"It always seems impossible until it's done." - Nelson Mandela.

Milestone #1: Men In Media

15-year-old Zee seamlessly went on striving to achieve. When he was in 9th class, he was passionate about photography, which subsequently proved as a boon for his future ventures. To pursue his passion, Zee bought a camera for â‚¹25000 on EMI's. He initiated by clicking his friend's pictures and aspired to turn it into a marketing company, "Men In Media." Eventually, Zee started working on online reputation management for some small TV artists which proved to be the first milestone in his future fluctuating ventures in a positive way.

During the fluctuating phases or rather trial and error,he realized the importance of teamwork and the basic principles of administration, collaboration and management .

Milestone #2: A YouTube resembling Agency

Zeeshan had a close vigil on the dynamic, fluctuating and thriving world of digital marketing, and consequently he was always interested in every little thing happening in the digital world. So, when Zeeshan was taking exams for his 10th standard, he crafted a Youtube-like website, "MediaBuffer," with the help of a developer friend, and were able to complete 5000 subscribers, in a short period of time due to a right and balanced combination of creativity and management. Practically this milestone played a very crucial role in his practical entrance in the realm of digital marketing.

Milestone #3: A Facebook Page with Over 3M Likes

This phase/milestone started with a more practical assignment by collaborating with his friend, who had a Facebook page with 10,000 likes. But the page was facing the stage of stagnation.

Zee began working with him to increase the engagement of the page. With all the hard work he put in, the page crossed over 3,000,000 likes. At this phase of striving to achieve, Zee had gained a fairly good expertise and competence in Facebook management (10,000 to 3,000,000), and was ready to work autonomously on similar projects.

Milestone #4: Prankify - A YouTube Channel

Back in 2017, Youtube was on the rise. Based on the experiments and experience gained during the three milestones/phases, Zeeshan formed a team in his hometown, Chandigarh and created a Youtube channel called ‘Prankify’.In collaboration with his team he started making fun, prank, and informational videos that got 50k + subscribers in a short span of time. This phase/milestone was also characterized by ‘No profit, No loss’. Monetarily this milestone like the first three milestones did not generate any revenue, but Zeeshan was highly successful in achieving his goal of mastering some very important spheres of digital marketing which subsequently paved a smooth track for achieving his goals.

Milestones #5: A Facebook Page with Over 400,000 Likes

On the basis of his core competencies and experience gained, Zeeshan independently directed his focus on a Facebook page that he created/designed with the main intention to turn it into an e-commerce venture as well as a self-test as an independent digital marketer.This venture was intentionally formed both to establish as an independent and autonomous freelancer as well as to establish a Digital Marketing Agency on the simple criteria of self experience in digital marketing and team-management.

The birth of ZBDigital

When Zeeshan realised that he had acquired almost all the requisites of an autonomous freelancer, he started freelancing as well as started planning to establish a digital marketing agency. He started working as an independent freelancer and as CEO of his Agency, concurrently, and both have been offering full-service strategies to their clients and use a combination of digital channels to increase visibility, outreach, conversions and generate revenue; connect the brands/services to robust audiences.

The team at ZBDigital is a competing, diversely skilled, dedicated, experienced, cross-functional, incredibly motivated and ambitious.

