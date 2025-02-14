While sharing her food habits, Zeenat also opened up about an old insecurity which was her inability to cook.

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, known for her timeless charm and grace, recently shared a glimpse into her daily diet, revealing the mindful eating habits that keep her healthy at 73. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she reflected on her relationship with food, her love for good meals, and an unexpected confession that she never quite mastered the art of cooking.

Zeenat Aman’s Daily Diet

Zeenat credits her mother for instilling healthy eating habits in her long before diet trends took over social media. She follows a simple rule and believes in eating small portions and fresh food. Taking inspiration from modern trends, she shared her daily meal routine with her followers.

She starts her day with a cup of black tea and a bowl of soaked and peeled almonds. Her usual breakfast choice is smashed avocado on sourdough toast with cheddar cheese, but she also enjoys desi favourites like chilla or poha. Lunch is her heaviest meal of the day and typically includes dal, sabzi, roti, and other homemade dishes. On this particular day, she had khatti dal, matar aloo cooked in hara masala, paneer tikka, and homemade tomato chutney.

For an evening snack, she prefers a bowl of roasted makhana, lightly spiced and freshly prepared by her assistant Aijaz. She describes it as crunchy and light and calls it nutritionist-approved. Zeenat also admitted to having a sweet tooth and is currently obsessed with Royce chocolates, trying to limit herself to just two squares at a time.

'I Used to Feel Embarrassed That I Cannot Cook'

While sharing her food habits, Zeenat also opened up about an old insecurity which was her inability to cook. She wrote that she used to feel embarrassed that she could not cook but later reminded herself that she had been putting food on the table for her family since her teens and that was something to be proud of.

Ending on a thoughtful note, she encouraged her followers to share their favourite healthy treats and go-to delivery services. Her post struck a chord with many, proving once again why she remains an inspiration not just for her iconic screen presence but also for her refreshing honesty about life and ageing gracefully.

