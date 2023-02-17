Search icon
Zeenat Aman opens up on going grey, says 'was strongly advised against it'

Zeenat Aman has shared the latest post on her Instagram handle, in which she has told that she was advised to color her gray hair in order to get more work.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 11:56 PM IST

Bollywood veteran actress Zeenat Aman has made her debut on Instagram a few days ago. She is constantly sharing posts and telling stories related to the film industry in her era. Now Zeenat Aman told that after aging her hair started turning white. She was against coloring hair, but people said that if she did not color her hair, it would reduce her chances of getting work.

Zeenat Aman has posted a photo of her in which she is seen sitting on a chair. She wrote in the caption, 'As women we are told that our social value lies in youth and physical beauty. If not explicitly, then in a thousand subliminal ways. This is especially true for the entertainment industry. In general, men are glorified as they age, but women try to sympathize with their growing age.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She further wrote, 'Initially I did not want to color my hair, but people advised me to dye it. Some of my well-wishers even said that this would adversely affect my job opportunities. Once I reflected on my hesitation, I realized that I didn't really care about reinforcing the ideals of the youth of our society.

Zeenat Aman has talked about the stage of youth and old age in the caption. He wrote, 'It is wonderful to be young, but it is equally wonderful to be old. It thrills me to see more and more white-haired women (of all ages) challenging the stereotypes. Zeenat Aman finally told in the caption that this picture of her was clicked by her son a few weeks back. This photo was taken at Zeenat Aman's friend's house.

