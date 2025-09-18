Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Zareen Khan reveals how she went from '100 kg obese teenager' to fit and fabulous with harsh liquid diet, 'There was a time when I punished myself with...'

Zareen Khan reveals how she went from a 100 kg teen trying extreme liquid diets to finding real fitness through balance and patience.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 04:42 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Zareen Khan, the actress-model known for starting off in Veer, has shared candidly about being 'a 100 kg obese teenager.' She said she was under pressure, both from industry expectations and personal fears, and at one point punished herself with extreme measures. That included going on liquid-only diets for stretches, trying to force rapid weight loss. Her journey also carried emotional weight: feeling judged, having limited support, and trying to fit into a mould she didn’t believe in.

She recalls that she didn’t have big backing in the film world, so every role, every look, and every weight change felt amplified. Body comments came from all sides. Still, she tried to remain true to herself, stating that actors should be evaluated for their skills, not just their appearance.

What she changed, and how she got real results

Over time, Zareen shifted from extremes to more sustainable habits. She now works out regularly; weight training, Pilates, MMA, tennis and focuses on building strength rather than starving herself. She also changed her eating: frequent balanced meals, mindful nutrition, avoiding fad diets.

ALSO READ: Namita Thapar reveals her 'bitter' secret for improved digestion and controlled cravings, 'You take 10 drops before...'

Her transformation took years. She went from over 100 kg to 57 kg, not overnight but through disciplined effort. The change wasn’t just physical, it was mental. Letting go of the idea of needing six-pack abs, and instead chasing wellness, confidence, and long-term health.

Today, she says she’s comfortable in her skin, more resilient, and more realistic about what health looks like. Her message is clear: harsh diets may promise fast results, but health, confidence, and happiness come through steady, balanced choices.

