Yuvraj Singh net worth: From lavish house to luxurious cars, how rich is this cricket icon

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh played for his country for almost 17 years in all three international cricket formats. In 2019, Yuvraj declared his retirement from both the IPL and international cricket.

One of the most paid athletes in the nation, Yuvraj is claimed to have a net worth of about $35 million. Because of his services to the sport of cricket, his brand value has increased significantly, and he now owns a variety of properties.

In the last few years, Yuvraj's net worth has grown by 39%, according to a CA Knowledge analysis.

Yiuvraj Singh's salary

According to reports, Yuvraj Singh receives a monthly income of more than INR 1 crore, bringing his yearly earnings to INR 12 crore. Yuvraj no longer makes a living playing professional cricket. In 2019, the same year he played for Toronto Nationals in Global T20 Canada, he made his final IPL appearance for Mumbai Indians.

Endorsements

Over the years, Yuvraj has served as the spokesperson for a number of popular commercial products. Pepsi, Reebok, Birla Sun Life, Royal Mega Stag, Laureus & Benz, Whirlpool, Cadbury, Revital, and LG are just a few of the companies that Yuvraj has previously supported.

Yuvraj promoted companies in 2022, including Asian Paints, Mastercard India, Samsonite, Puma, 1xBAT Sporting Lines, Prime Video IN, and Amazon Mini TV.

In December 2022, India hosted the Blind Cricket World Cup, and Yuvraj served as its goodwill brand ambassador.

Yuvraj Singh's house

He still owns his old Chandigarh home, which is worth more than INR 5.2 crores. He currently resides in a plush, immaculate flat in Worli, Mumbai, with his wife and mother. The Worli property is far more expensive and is currently valued at INR 60 crores. Yuvraj owns additional real estate worth INR 40 crores spread out over the nation.

Yuvraj Singh’s Car Collection

Singh has a keen interest in sports and opulent automobiles made by well-known manufacturers. He owns a Bentley Continental, BMW 3 Series, Audi Q5, and more. These automobiles are worth about INR 8 crores.