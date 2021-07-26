Yuvraj Kumar - A filmmaker & a counter- radicalization expert

The young and ingenious Yuvraj Kumar bares his heart out as he tells us about how he got into making films. Over a quick chat, he discusses his intense passion for making the films he does, and what's in store for his production house – Atlantic Films. Yuvraj Kumar informed us about his upcoming film 'Kashmir – The Final Resolution' which is an im-portant film for a peaceful integration and redevelopment of Kashmir.

Film Kashmir - The Final Resolution is completed now and, I have high hopes for this film as a lot of research has gone into it considering the sensitive issue the film is based on," he says. "Moreover, 'ISIS 2' is also set to be released soon; I'm looking forward to that too." Yuvraj debuted as an actor in 'ISIS – Enemies of Humanity' released in 2017. The film received an international release and was applauded by the Afghanistan Consulate. "The film 'ISIS' is going to be portrayed in a series format and 'ISIS 2' is the second install-ment, but not the last. This is because the concept of terrorism and radicalization that I've tried to portray has many layers to it. For my message to be clear to everyone, only one film is not enough," Yuvraj further added.

"I've specialized in deradicalizing methods, as I've been studying this subject for 10 years, so I want to exhibit these ideas in a creative form. I want the viewer to go and realize the difference between a good ideology and a bad one. Besides that, the viewers would un-derstand how young minds are being manipulated by seeing the characters in the film." Yuvraj also has a play to his credit called 'Between the Truths'. "It's based on my movie ISIS," He said. "I do this performance absolutely solo – it's like a monologue. I've per-formed 'Between the Truths' in Mumbai at St. Andrews auditorium and in New York at Times Square. This play is a further message of deradicalizing the youth, specially, so that they don't fall for any violence or terrorism or don't get brainwashed. I believe that we are in a very sensitive zone right now as a people, where if things continue to go on like this, there are chances of a civil war breaking out, in India, especially."

"I want to get ISIS screened in Kashmir, and as there are no theatres over there I'm plan-ning to get a private auditorium, so we'll see how it goes. There are going to be obstacles in the way, no doubt about that, but I really want people there to see the movie and under-stand the message that I have tried to convey through it," Yuvraj added. When asked about why he chose such delicate subjects for his films, he said, "I'm an investigative filmmaker. You can say I have been kind of an activist all along. I was originally studying to be a lawyer from Government Law College. But being introduced to all kinds of current af-fairs of the country, and the political climate, studying all the case studies just ignited a spark in me…I just felt I had to do something…I felt it was my responsibility to make the unheard voices reach out to the people, and the most effective way of doing that is by be-ing creative," he smiled. Yuvraj Kumar has trained in the art of filmmaking from the prestig-ious Whistling Woods International; so naturally, he is very skilled in his craft.

"I know how to put a subject in the form of a movie, I know how to cast the characters right that can make the utmost impact. In fact, in the first few months of our training we are made to learn all the aspects of making a film, so I do know how a film can appeal to the viewers." He further continued by saying, "My decision of playing multiple roles of produc-ing a film, directing it, acting in it, editing it is so because there are a very few people today who can understand the subject I have been dealing with. Since these are sensitive trajec-tories I'm treading on, I don't expect any backups as well – that's the reason I choose to produce my films." Yuvraj's documentary 'Placebo' won the National Award which was pre-sented by the President of India. "It was a great, very proud moment for us. 'Placebo' was very well appreciated abroad. It premiered in IDFA in Amsterdam which is a huge, very re-spectable film festival in the Netherlands."

