Ashish Chanchlani opened up about the challenges of weight loss, the mental strength required, overcoming body shaming, fitness tips, and much more.

Ashish Chanchlani, the famous YouTuber known for humorous sketches recently opened up about his remarkable weight-loss journey in an interview.

Ashish Chanchlani battled becoming overweight despite his success and fame. However, his recent spectacular weight loss of 40 kg has garnered media attention. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he reflected on his weight loss experience and pointed out a widespread misunderstanding around healthy snacking.

He revealed that most people are unaware of some foods that are absurdly high in calories. Consider badam, kaju (cashews), or almonds. They are a fantastic source of good fats, but too much of them is the issue. People overindulge in them because they believe they are healthful. Although nuts are frequently seen as a healthy snack, eating too many of them can unintentionally interfere with weight loss efforts.

“Did you know a single kaju has around 10 calories? Now imagine eating 30–40 kajus in a day — that’s 300 – 400 calories just from cashews! I’ve seen people munching on these by the handful, not realising that it’s all fat going into their bodies. Moderation is key,” Chanchlani highlights.

He also added that the only safest, longest, and most efficient method of losing weight is to create a calorie deficit. Nothing else will help you lose weight, not even more cardio or self-starvation. He went on to say that nothing else works, not even more cardio or self-starvation will help you lose weight. You simply must comprehend the concept of calorie maintenance and the amount your body requires. Reduce the amount of food you eat so that your body can use the stored fat as fuel. It's a fairly basic idea.

In one Instagram post, Chanchlani talked about how he met the renowned Shah Rukh Khan, who motivated him to reduce his weight.

“The moment i approached him , SRK sir held my belly and told me : “Ashish tum yaar please wazan kam karo, bahut ache lagoge main guarantee deta hu, jao yaar aaj hi gym jao, bas isse andar karo. Cute toh tum ho ab time aa gaya hai fit ho jao, zindagi nai badli toh main advice dena band kar dunga…” reads on his caption. Chanchlani met SRK in a Raees exhibitor party that he attended with his dad.

He added that the star didn't body shame him and urged him to live a fit and healthy lifestyle. “Will never forget his words, the way he gave me an advice without fat-shaming me is the reason why i fell in love with this man. He truly does make you feel special,” he added.

Chanchlani ended by stating that he would follow his advice in 2023 and that we would witness him doing so in 2024.

The YouTuber talked candidly about his journey in the most recent episode of the Honestly Saying Podcast. He described how junk food and chips contributed to his inactive lifestyle. Following a medical examination, he tested positive for elevated cholesterol and pre-diabetes. After a while, he described how he got up one night, looked in the mirror, and started crying.

He explained that maintaining the proper balance is the key to his diet. "Food is not the main issue. It's not sugar. In the podcast, he stated, "It's overeating."

A number of fitness coaches, influencers, and actors have shared their amazing weight loss stories with the public. There are many other things one can do, such as exchanging diet plans or working out. But it's important to remember that weight loss efforts are subjective. To get the best strategy designed to meet your body's needs, speak with an expert.