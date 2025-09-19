Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, A35 5G, S24 Ultra, S24 FE and more available at big discounts; check prices

Bombay High Court receives another 'bomb threat' email, second time in 10 days; security tightened

Yasin Malik's EXPLOSIVE claim, says he briefed THIS Indian Prime Minister after Hafiz Saeed meeting, calls case...

THIS star cricketer's father passed away in middle of match, video of Sanath Jayasuriya revealing tragic news goes viral during Asia Cup 2025 match vs Afghanistan

India and Pakistan's handshake row takes new turn, shocking details REVEAL Andy Pycroft's role in controversy: 'Four minutes before...'

After Saiyaara, Aneet Padda bags Maddock Horror Comedy Universe's Shakti Shalini? Dinesh Vijan CLARIFIES: 'Any reports regarding...'

Your tongue gives signs of heart failure: Here's what its changing colour reveals about your heart health

Donald Trump reveals why US plans to retake Afghanistan's Bagram Air Base: 'It is an hour away from where China...'

Apple iPhone 17 series launch: Ugly fight breaks out outside Mumbai's BKC store with slaps and punches thrown in crowd, Watch video

From Jeju Island to Namsan Tower: Top 7 iconic K-drama filming locations in South Korea

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, A35 5G, S24 Ultra, S24 FE and more available at big discounts; check prices

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, A35 5G, S24 Ultra, S24 FE and more available at big disco

Bombay High Court receives another 'bomb threat' email, second time in 10 days; security tightened

Bombay High Court receives another 'bomb threat' email, second time in 10 days;

Yasin Malik's EXPLOSIVE claim, says he briefed THIS Indian Prime Minister after Hafiz Saeed meeting, calls case...

Yasin Malik's EXPLOSIVE claim, says he briefed THIS Indian PM after...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Your tongue gives signs of heart failure: Here's what its changing colour reveals about your heart health

Your tongue can reveal signs of heart health issues, with changes in colour and coating potentially indicating heart problems. Yellowish coatings or unusual patches on the tongue may signal heart failure, so maintaining good oral hygiene is a step towards overall health.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 11:52 AM IST

Your tongue gives signs of heart failure: Here's what its changing colour reveals about your heart health
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

When you want to check your heart health, you probably go for a blood pressure or cholesterol check-up. But your tongue can give important signs that you may ignore sometimes. The tongue is not just an organ for taste; it can also be a mirror for your health. Doctors and scientists have suggested that research on changes in tongue colour, coating, and texture may be linked to heart-related problems.

The connection between tongue and heart:-

The doctors conduced several researches on the tongue, but modern science has also started to confirm its value. So how would we j=know what is normal and what's not? Normally, a tongue is pale red in colour with a thin, whitish coating that looks clean and even. This is considered a balance and good health. But when its colour is in contrast, it may cause heart failure. If you see the yellowish coating on top of your tongue, your heart is in danger. Heart failure affects the entire body, which is why scientists believe there may be a connection to the tongue. 

What are the safety majors?

  1. Watch your tongue closely, and don't ignore unusual changes like a redder colour and yellow coatings. Some brown and white patches persist. 
  2. Maintain your oral hygiene, such as brushing twice a day, and always clean your tongue gently.
  3. Eat healthy food for your heart and body. Add fruits, vegetables, and proteins to your diet. 
  4. If you see the changes in your tongue, then immediately go for doctor treatment.

Also read:- What is OMAD diet? Everything you need to know about benefits, risks, and how it works

The study suggests that the tongue may be informative about one's health, including heart health. Instead of waiting for health problems to become serious, we should notice the changes early and try to treat them. Taking care of your mouth and maintaining good oral hygiene not only keeps your smile better but may also help to improve heart health in the long term. Following these proven medical guidelines may help you take better control of your overall well-being. 

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Three police officials killed, two critically injured in rural Pennsylvania shooting, suspect shot dead, here's what we know
Three police officials killed, two critically injured in rural Pennsylvania...
US President Donald Trump issues BIG statement on his tariff policy, says 'America will be richest country anywhere in the world, if...'
US President Donald Trump issues BIG statement, says 'America will be richest...
Good news for jobseekers, THIS company announces major recruitment drive, set to hire 60000 employees in 5 years, not Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, it is...
THIS company announces major recruitment drive, set to hire 60000 employees in..
Vaishno Devi Yatra reopens: How devotees can seek blessings at J-K's holy shrine after 22-day landslide suspension? Check routes, safety guidelines
Mata Vaishno Devi yatra back after 22 days of landslide
'Katrina Kaif REJECTED Dabangg': Director Abhinav Kashyap thanks actress for convincing 'insecure' Salman Khan to cast...
'Katrina Kaif REJECTED Dabangg': Director Abhinav Kashyap thanks actress for..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE