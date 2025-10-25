Your favourite chilli potato could be secretly damaging your kidneys, here’s how

'Shah Rukh Khan is becoming boring': Naseeruddin Shah considers Akshay Kumar superior to SRK, Salman, Aamir, Ajay: 'Without any godfather...'
LIFESTYLE
Frequent consumption of deep-fried, high-sodium chilli potatoes can strain the kidneys, raise blood pressure and increase the risk of kidney damage, but healthier cooking alternatives can reduce these risks.
Chilli potatoes are a beloved snack, known for their crispy texture and spicy flavour. However, frequent consumption of this dish may pose hidden risks to kidney health. While the chilli itself contains capsaicin, which has been linked to potential kidney benefits, the preparation method of chilli potatoes often involves deep frying and the use of high-sodium sauces, which can counteract these benefits.
1. High potassium content
Potatoes are naturally rich in potassium, a mineral that plays a crucial role in heart and muscle function. For individuals with kidney disease, the kidneys' ability to filter excess potassium is compromised, leading to potential heart arrhythmias and muscle weakness. A single serving of chilli potatoes can significantly increase potassium intake beyond safe limits.
2. Excessive sodium intake
The combination of soy sauce, chilli sauce and added salt in chilli potato recipes results in a high sodium load. Excessive sodium intake can raise blood pressure, leading to fluid retention and increased strain on the kidneys. This is particularly concerning for individuals with existing kidney conditions.
3. Unhealthy fats from deep frying
Chilli potatoes are often deep-fried to achieve their crispy texture. This cooking method introduces unhealthy trans fats into the diet, which can promote inflammation and place additional metabolic stress on the kidneys.
4. Added sugars in sauces
Many commercially available Indo-Chinese sauces contain added sugars to balance the spiciness. Regular consumption of added sugars can increase the risk of developing diabetes, a leading cause of chronic kidney disease.
For those who enjoy the flavours of chilli potatoes but wish to protect their kidney health, consider the following modifications:
By making these adjustments, you can enjoy a healthier version of your favourite snack without compromising kidney health.