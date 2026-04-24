'Young Brahmin Virgin' bride: Outcry over divorced IITian's demand on matrimonial site

A viral post by matchmaker Oendrila Kapoor sparked debate after a 37-year-old divorced IIT graduate demanded a bride under 30 with no past relationships.

A recent social media post by dating coach and matchmaker Oendrila Kapoor has triggered widespread discussion online after she shared details of a client’s highly specific and controversial marriage preferences. The post quickly gained traction, drawing strong reactions from users across platforms.

Demands of a Divorced IIT Graduate Raise Eyebrows

According to Kapoor, the client is a 37-year-old divorced man with an educational background from an IIT and a senior corporate position, reportedly working as a director at a billion-dollar company. Despite his marital history, he allegedly laid out strict conditions for a potential bride.

He reportedly wanted a woman under the age of 30, belonging to the Brahmin community, with no prior romantic relationships and no past sexual history. Kapoor noted that his expectations appeared rigid and non-negotiable, despite his own previous marriage ending in divorce.

Justification Based on 'Research' Claims

During their interaction, the man allegedly defended his criteria by referring to unspecified research suggesting that women with multiple past relationships are more likely to be unfaithful. Kapoor questioned both the validity and fairness of this reasoning, especially given his own marital history.

When asked whether the same logic should apply to him as a divorced man, he reportedly dismissed the comparison, stating it was not equivalent. In another exchange, he is said to have justified the difference by saying, 'Because I am a man,' a remark that further intensified criticism online.

Matchmaker Refuses to Proceed

Kapoor ultimately declined to take him on as a client, stating that his mindset reflected control rather than compatibility. She argued that his expectations were unrealistic and rooted in bias rather than genuine partnership goals.

She also pointed out that a woman meeting his criteria would likely come from a highly traditional background, which may not align with accepting a divorced partner with such rigid expectations.

Social Media Reaction Turns Critical

The post sparked a wave of responses, with many users calling out the perceived double standards. Several commenters described the demands as outdated and hypocritical, while others highlighted the irony of a divorced man insisting on an untouched partner.

Some users shared similar experiences, noting that such expectations are not uncommon in arranged marriage discussions. The incident has since fueled broader conversations about gender norms, fairness, and evolving relationship expectations in modern matchmaking.