You must never reheat tea and consume it, here's why

Frequently, we reheat and consume cooled-down tea, a practice strongly discouraged. What are the reasons behind avoiding this?

Tea is one of the most beloved hot beverages in India. Almost every other person drinks tea for a minimum of two times every day. Reheating tea especially after it has been left for more than 4 hours, poses health risks. Here's why:

1. Bacterial growth: Germs like fungus and bacteria thrive in leftover tea, leading to potential health hazards.

2. Food poisoning risks: Bacteria in tea, particularly milk tea, multiply rapidly between 41 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Reheating won't eliminate them, and milk tea may taste unpleasant with a grainy texture.

3. Loss of nutrients: Herbal tea loses its nutrients and minerals when reheated. Essential oils and beneficial compounds are destroyed, making reheated tea less nutritious and potentially harmful.

4. Stomach issues: Persistent reheating can lead to stomach upset, diarrhea, cramps, bloating, nausea, and other digestive problems. Prolonged storage of tea results in excess tannin release, causing a bitter taste.

How to make tea properly: Tea should not be made by boiling, and the addition of milk and sugar should be avoided initially. Follow these steps:

1. Boil water and remove it from the heat.

2. Let tea leaves steep for 3-4 minutes in the hot water. This process known as 'brewing,' preserves the tea's nutrition, flavor, and aroma. Boiling tea leaves directly in water may result in the loss of essential elements.