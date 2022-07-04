You Can Take Inspiration From Anything And Everything” Says, Architect Shreya Mahajan

Architecture is a field that is filled with creativity and high number of possibilities. If you really want to be the best in this industry then you must be a true artist who can understand this art deeply. Entrepreneur and Architect Shreya Mahajan is one of the finest architects in the city. Her designs don’t only reflect the personality of her clients but they also reflect a magic touch of Shreya. Founder of ‘Shreya Mahajan Architects’ Shreya has been the master in architectural skills and she has been proving that since the inception of her firm in 2019. She is even recognised on big levels for her hard work and flawless work with many awards. With her firm she has received The Maharashtra Udyojakta Puraskar for “The most Creative Commercial and Residential Interior Designer in Maharashtra” by Reseal Group. She is also awarded amongst 10 most Influential Interior Designers of 2021 by Business Connect.

Shreya Mahajan has started her firm as soon as she finished her studies and even while studying, she gathered a lot of experience by working with many experienced architects. Until now with her firm she has completed more than 20 successful projects like luxury homes, offices, farmhouses, hospitals, renovations, spiritual centre, showrooms, etc all over Maharashtra. This limitless architect has more than various 30 projects in the pipeline. Apart from being the successful architect Shreya Mahajan also runs one more company called ‘The Happy Envelope’. Shreya’s knack for designing and illustration made her turn her passion into profession. Here they support all kinds of personalised gifting solutions for your loved ones with interesting and creative digital illustrations. Even though Shreya is managing two highly popular yet successful businesses simultaneously she is doing it absolute fabulously and she never compromises on the quality of service no matter what the situation is.

Shreya Mahajan is one of the most successful female entrepreneurs and she has shown that girls can achieve anything if they have the passion for it. She belongs to a well-educated family. She lost her father very soon and that disturbed the family very much. But despite of the struggles Shreya stood strong and fought like a fighter and conquered her dreams like a winner. Shreya believes that you should always prepare for tough years. Life is never always easy but if you are ready to face any challenge then it’s easy to handle anything.

While talking about her success journey Shreya says, “There are few points which I have learned in my journey and I think following few things is really important as you move forward in your career. Initially you shouldn’t focus on only one thing. You should be more open to gather as much as experience you can because, that’s what is going to help you in the long run. You should be open to challenges and get out of your comfort zone to experience true success. As much as you are open to learning new approaches, new methods, or taking risks you will understand that these are the virtues that will make you stand out from your peers. You can take inspiration from literally anything and everything. Everything around you is a source of inspiration. The concept of drawing influence from even the most mundane of objects is well-established. You should always listen. It doesn’t matter which position you hold, how established or highly regarded you are as an architect. The importance of listening to those around you will dictate the success of the project. The next thing I feel more important is Networking. It’s an absolute key to advancement of the company. You also need to be confident enough to voice your opinions and appreciate others’ opinions as well.”

Architect Shreya Mahajan has truly showed her true potential with her hard-earned success and has surely been a source of inspiration to many.

(Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)