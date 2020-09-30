You can now get paid to stay at home in pyajamas; here's how

Who would have thought that "Netflix and Chill" would be a real concept to live and swear by in 2020? However, with many people having been furloughed at some point during the coronavirus lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus, we've had plenty of practice at lounging around and doing the bare minimum which is sure to come in handy for this intriguing job offer.

You heard that right! Loungewear and nightwear company Pour Moi is searching for one lucky person to be paid £300, that is, INR 28,430 to try out their clothes while chilling at home.

At a time when working from home is the new norm and people are being asked to stay indoors to contain the spread of COVID-19, it is encouraging to know that there is a chance, however small, that you could even earn some money by chilling out in front of your TV.

The job application is open to everyone from all over the world and will see the successful applicant wearing Pour Moi loungewear and nightwear for 10 hours over a month while completing several tasks.

Here is a list of tasks to complete.

1. Watching three episodes of your favourite TV show from a sofa or bed2. Enjoying a glass of wine or hot chocolate while snuggled up on the sofa3. Making a cup of tea, coffee (or cheeky Bailey's coffee-- we're sure they're not strict)4. Scrolling through social media on your phone for at least 10 minutes

The brand has just published an advertisement to recruit comfy clothing tester on their website. The call for applications will be open until October 12, and the name of the lucky candidate will be announced on October 26.