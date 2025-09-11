‘Yoga teacher taught me…’: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on losing 27 kg post heart attack with exercise and diet

Anurag Kashyap, after a heart attack, lost 27 kg through yoga, a liquid diet, and lifestyle changes, transforming both his body and mind.

Heart attack that changed everything

For filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, health became the top priority after he suffered a heart attack, a moment that forced him to rethink his lifestyle. He confessed that even before the incident, his body was giving him warning signs. He was battling frequent asthma attacks, sudden weight gain, rapid greying of hair, and was even on steroids. Despite being regular with his workouts, he felt his body wasn’t responding the way it once did. The heart scare was the final wake-up call that pushed him to slow down and make meaningful, long-term changes.

His n ew r outine: Liquid d iet and y oga

Kashyap shared that the first step in his recovery was an 11-day liquid diet. This strict regime not only helped him lose weight quickly but also allowed his system to reset. However, he emphasised that the real transformation came when he embraced yoga and pranayama. The breathing techniques, he explained, calmed his restless mind and brought down stress levels, which he believed had been a silent trigger for many of his health problems.

To complement this, he began focusing on better sleep, mindful eating, and discipline in daily habits. The results were striking, he lost a staggering 27 kilograms and felt far more in control of his body and mind.

ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap birthday: From calling Amit Shah 'coward' to derogatory remarks on Brahmin community, filmmaker's 5 controversies that made headlines

H olistic t ransformation

Looking back, Kashyap says his recovery was not just about physical changes but also about mental clarity. Learning to balance work, food, rest, and self-care has given him a renewed sense of wellbeing. His journey is a reminder that small, consistent practices like mindful breathing, yoga, and dietary discipline can bring about powerful transformations.

For Kashyap, the experience turned into a life lesson: sometimes, the simplest routines can deliver the most profound results.