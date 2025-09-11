Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India's Dal to Indonesia's Lok Baintan: Discover world's 7 most unique floating markets that are preserving tradition and culture

Bad news for Pakistan, China as India’s defence gets big boost from US, HAL receives third GE-404 engine for...

‘Yoga teacher taught me…’: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on losing 27 kg post heart attack with exercise and diet

9/11: What happened 24 years ago in world's biggest terrorist attack in New York? Pakistan exposed as...

Bollywood’s Beauty Secret Revealed: Oil pulling loved by Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor and others for its health, glow benefits

Bigg Boss 19: OG host Arshad Warsi talks about returning to show after 19 years, replacing Salman Khan in Weekend Ka Vaar, calls it...

From Vikrant Massey to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood actors who won National Awards for portraying real-life characters

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Mauritian PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi, says, 'both nations are family-like'-10 key takeways

Powering the Battlefield: Minerals fueling India's military

Maqbool to Haider, Angoor: 8 Bollywood movies based on Shakespeare’s plays

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India's Dal to Indonesia's Lok Baintan: Discover world's 7 most unique floating markets that are preserving tradition and culture

Discover world's 7 most unique floating markets preserving tradition

Bad news for Pakistan, China as India’s Defence gets big boost from US, HAL receives third GE-404 engine for...

HAL receives third GE-404 engine for LCA Tejas Mk1A fighter jet from US

‘Yoga teacher taught me…’: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on losing 27 kg post heart attack with exercise and diet

Anurag Kashyap on losing 27 kg post heart attack with exercise and diet

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

‘Yoga teacher taught me…’: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on losing 27 kg post heart attack with exercise and diet

Anurag Kashyap, after a heart attack, lost 27 kg through yoga, a liquid diet, and lifestyle changes, transforming both his body and mind.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 02:32 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

‘Yoga teacher taught me…’: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on losing 27 kg post heart attack with exercise and diet
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Heart attack that changed everything

For filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, health became the top priority after he suffered a heart attack, a moment that forced him to rethink his lifestyle. He confessed that even before the incident, his body was giving him warning signs. He was battling frequent asthma attacks, sudden weight gain, rapid greying of hair, and was even on steroids. Despite being regular with his workouts, he felt his body wasn’t responding the way it once did. The heart scare was the final wake-up call that pushed him to slow down and make meaningful, long-term changes.

His new routine: Liquid diet and yoga

Kashyap shared that the first step in his recovery was an 11-day liquid diet. This strict regime not only helped him lose weight quickly but also allowed his system to reset. However, he emphasised that the real transformation came when he embraced yoga and pranayama. The breathing techniques, he explained, calmed his restless mind and brought down stress levels, which he believed had been a silent trigger for many of his health problems.

To complement this, he began focusing on better sleep, mindful eating, and discipline in daily habits. The results were striking, he lost a staggering 27 kilograms and felt far more in control of his body and mind.

ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap birthday: From calling Amit Shah 'coward' to derogatory remarks on Brahmin community, filmmaker's 5 controversies that made headlines

Holistic transformation

Looking back, Kashyap says his recovery was not just about physical changes but also about mental clarity. Learning to balance work, food, rest, and self-care has given him a renewed sense of wellbeing. His journey is a reminder that small, consistent practices like mindful breathing, yoga, and dietary discipline can bring about powerful transformations.

For Kashyap, the experience turned into a life lesson: sometimes, the simplest routines can deliver the most profound results.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Asia Cup Winners by Year: Complete list of champions from 1984 to 2023
Asia Cup Winners by Year: Complete list of champions from 1984 to 2023
Apple Event: iPhone 17 Pro Max launched with Apple's most advanced tech; check price, features here
Apple Event: iPhone 17 Pro Max launched with Apple's most advanced tech; check p
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s early comeback plans face major roadblock, report reveals shocking twist
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s early comeback plans face major roadblock
Nepal Protest: PM Oli to fly to Dubai? Protesters set fire to Communication Minister's residence; Agri, Health ministers resign
Nepal Protest: PM Oli to fly to Dubai? Protesters set fire to Communication Mini
Nitin Gadkari breaks his silence on E20 backlash, says 'paid campaign to target me'; blames petroleum lobby for...
Nitin Gadkari breaks his silence on E20 backlash, says 'paid campaign to target
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE