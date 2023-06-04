Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod buys a new car; check out its price

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai' Popular TV actress, Pranali Rathod has brought a brand new car. Pranali's elder sister, Ruchi Rathod took to social media to upload a photo of the actress with the brand-new car.

Pranali looked lovely in the photo wearing a black crop top and a pair of ripped jeans. Speaking of Pranali's new vehicle, it is a black TATA Harrier XT. While the announcement is making waves, you'll be astounded by the diva's new car's price.

The high-end vehicle Pranali bought is a Tata Harrier diesel model. The five-seater diesel vehicle has several amenities, including a touch screen, automated climate control, anti-lock braking system, engine start-stop button, and a multi-function steering wheel. The car's 1956 cc engine produces 16.35 kilometres per gallon of fuel. According to Cardekho.com, the Tata Harrier XT Plus costs Rs. 18,69,400 (ex-showroom), with an on-road pricing of Rs. 22,32,427 in New Delhi, the nation's capital.

Pranali Rathod has been in the news a lot lately, and with good reason. She has, after all, been winning people over with her performance as Akshara, the protagonist character, opposite Harshad Chopda in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Additionally, Pranali is attracting attention on a personal level even as the show features an intriguing plot.

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' is the television series that popularised the technique. This serial has been on the air for a while and is a fan favourite. The fans adored System and Harshad Chopra's on-screen chemistry in this series where they were paired together. The system's fantasy has just materialised. The system recently purchased a brand-new vehicle. Social media users are giving her new automobile photos a lot of love.