Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod buys a new car; check out its price

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai fame Pranali Rathod has brought a brand new car, black TATA Harrier XT.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 03:58 PM IST

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod buys a new car; check out its price
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod buys a new car; check out its price

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai' Popular TV actress, Pranali Rathod has brought a brand new car. Pranali's elder sister, Ruchi Rathod took to social media to upload a photo of the actress with the brand-new car. 

Pranali looked lovely in the photo wearing a black crop top and a pair of ripped jeans. Speaking of Pranali's new vehicle, it is a black TATA Harrier XT. While the announcement is making waves, you'll be astounded by the diva's new car's price. 

The high-end vehicle Pranali bought is a Tata Harrier diesel model. The five-seater diesel vehicle has several amenities, including a touch screen, automated climate control, anti-lock braking system, engine start-stop button, and a multi-function steering wheel. The car's 1956 cc engine produces 16.35 kilometres per gallon of fuel. According to Cardekho.com, the Tata Harrier XT Plus costs Rs. 18,69,400 (ex-showroom), with an on-road pricing of Rs. 22,32,427 in New Delhi, the nation's capital.

article-2023615414101851018000

Pranali Rathod has been in the news a lot lately, and with good reason. She has, after all, been winning people over with her performance as Akshara, the protagonist character, opposite Harshad Chopda in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Additionally, Pranali is attracting attention on a personal level even as the show features an intriguing plot.

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' is the television series that popularised the technique. This serial has been on the air for a while and is a fan favourite. The fans adored System and Harshad Chopra's on-screen chemistry in this series where they were paired together. The system's fantasy has just materialised. The system recently purchased a brand-new vehicle. Social media users are giving her new automobile photos a lot of love.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu: Bollywood actresses celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2023
Mouni Roy drapes grey georgette saree by designer Nikita-Vishakha, price is...
5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos
In pics: Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, Nysa Devgan give fashion goals in glamorous outfits
Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
First photos: CSK star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad ties knot with Utkarsha Pawar, pictures go viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.