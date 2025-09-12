'Yeh khaake banoge...': Actress Adah Sharma shares quick 10-minute carrot salad recipe for radiant skin and healthy body

Delhi High Court receives bomb threat, premises being evacuated
LIFESTYLE
Actress Adah Sharma shared a quick carrot recipe on Instagram that she claims boosts strength and gives glowing skin, using simple ingredients like vegan honey, mustard oil, lemon, and sesame seeds.
Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma has excited fans with her latest health tip in a video shared on Instagram. She begins by thoroughly washing carrots and shaving them into thin slices. Smiling, she quips, 'Thoda time lagta hai, par agar aapke paas 6 ghante hain Instagram scroll karne ke liye toh iske liye 10 minute hain.'
Next, she mixes in a bowl: one spoon of vegan honey, a dash of mustard oil, salt and pepper, and chilli powder. This spicy-sweet dressing is poured over the carrot slices and tossed well. She finishes the dish by squeezing fresh lemon juice and sprinkling white sesame seeds.
Adah’s recipe is more than just tasty, it’s packed with wellness benefits:
Adah Sharma’s carrot recipe is easy, accessible, and perfect for those seeking natural glow and health without elaborate cooking. Just 10 minutes and you could have a snack that’s delicious, nutritious and skin-friendly.