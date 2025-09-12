'Yeh khaake banoge...': Actress Adah Sharma shares quick 10-minute carrot salad recipe for radiant skin and healthy body

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi High Court receives bomb threat, premises being evacuated

Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik reacts to brother Amaal Malik being 'attacked falsely' for touching Nehal Chudasama inappropriately: 'It’s heartbreaking when..'

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025: Graduate merit list to be announced soon at rrbcdg.gov.in, details here

Shruti Haasan reveals her haircare secret and 'miracle' ingredient she swears by

‘Apni girlfriend rakh ke kitno ke sath…’, Baseer Ali, Amaal Mallik accuse Awez Darbar of cheating on girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar

US Senator makes bizarre claim on Galwan clash days after PM Modi-Xi Jinping's meet, accuses China of using weapon to 'literally melt Indian soldiers'

Alia Bhatt ditches fancy salads for daal-chawal, here’s how her desi diet keeps her fit

Cardiologist warns against THESE 5 cooking oils linked to heart disease, here’s what to use instead

India's first response to tragic beheading of Indian national in Texas, calls it 'tragic and brutal': 'We are following up on...'

After Russsian drone incursions, French President Emmanuel Macron announces deployment of three Rafales in Poland: 'Protection of...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shruti Haasan reveals her haircare secret and 'miracle' ingredient she swears by

Shruti Haasan reveals her haircare secret and 'miracle' ingredient she swears by

Alia Bhatt ditches fancy salads for daal-chawal, here’s how her desi diet keeps her fit

Alia Bhatt ditches fancy salads for daal-chawal, here’s how her desi diet works

Cardiologist warns against THESE 5 cooking oils linked to heart disease, here’s what to use instead

Cardiologist warns against THESE 5 cooking oils linked to heart disease

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

'Yeh khaake banoge...': Actress Adah Sharma shares quick 10-minute carrot salad recipe for radiant skin and healthy body

Actress Adah Sharma shared a quick carrot recipe on Instagram that she claims boosts strength and gives glowing skin, using simple ingredients like vegan honey, mustard oil, lemon, and sesame seeds.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 11:32 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

'Yeh khaake banoge...': Actress Adah Sharma shares quick 10-minute carrot salad recipe for radiant skin and healthy body
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Adah Sharma's glow boosting recipe

Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma has excited fans with her latest health tip in a video shared on Instagram. She begins by thoroughly washing carrots and shaving them into thin slices. Smiling, she quips, 'Thoda time lagta hai, par agar aapke paas 6 ghante hain Instagram scroll karne ke liye toh iske liye 10 minute hain.'

Next, she mixes in a bowl: one spoon of vegan honey, a dash of mustard oil, salt and pepper, and chilli powder. This spicy-sweet dressing is poured over the carrot slices and tossed well. She finishes the dish by squeezing fresh lemon juice and sprinkling white sesame seeds.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Health benefits of the carrot honey salad

Adah’s recipe is more than just tasty, it’s packed with wellness benefits:

 

  • Glowing skin: Carrots are rich in beta-carotene (a precursor to vitamin A), which supports skin cell renewal and may help impart a natural glow.

 

  • Immune and digestive health: The lemon juice adds vitamin C, which boosts immunity and helps in collagen formation. Fiber in raw carrots promotes digestion.

 

  • Healthy fats and flavour-boost: Mustard oil is rich in healthy fatty acids; sesame seeds offer minerals like zinc, calcium, and iron. Vegan honey and mild spices give taste without refined sugar.

 

  • Metabolism and energy: Chilli powder may slightly raise metabolism; the combination of large amounts of raw veggies plus healthy dressings offers a low-calorie yet satisfying snack.

 

Adah Sharma’s carrot recipe is easy, accessible, and perfect for those seeking natural glow and health without elaborate cooking. Just 10 minutes and you could have a snack that’s delicious, nutritious and skin-friendly.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Murder weapon found but...', here's what FBI said on Charlie Kirk shooting
'Murder weapon found but...', here's what FBI said on Charlie Kirk shooting
China's FIRST reaction to unrest in Nepal, says, 'Pay close attention to...'
China's FIRST reaction to unrest in Nepal, says, 'Pay close attention to...'
Shriya Saran turns 43: From almonds to sunscreen, all you need to know about her fuss-free skincare habits that promise natural glow
Shriya Saran turns 43: All you need to know about her fuss-free skincare habits
Before Jolly LLB 3 hits theatres, watch these 5 gripping Indian courtroom dramas
Before Jolly LLB 3 hits theatres, watch these 5 gripping Indian courtroom dramas
Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle on OTT: Here's when and where you can watch new talk show, episodes to release every...
Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle on OTT: When, where you can watch new talk show
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE