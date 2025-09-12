'Yeh khaake banoge...': Actress Adah Sharma shares quick 10-minute carrot salad recipe for radiant skin and healthy body

Actress Adah Sharma shared a quick carrot recipe on Instagram that she claims boosts strength and gives glowing skin, using simple ingredients like vegan honey, mustard oil, lemon, and sesame seeds.

Adah Sharma's glow boosting recipe

Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma has excited fans with her latest health tip in a video shared on Instagram. She begins by thoroughly washing carrots and shaving them into thin slices. Smiling, she quips, 'Thoda time lagta hai, par agar aapke paas 6 ghante hain Instagram scroll karne ke liye toh iske liye 10 minute hain.'

Next, she mixes in a bowl: one spoon of vegan honey, a dash of mustard oil, salt and pepper, and chilli powder. This spicy-sweet dressing is poured over the carrot slices and tossed well. She finishes the dish by squeezing fresh lemon juice and sprinkling white sesame seeds.

Health benefits of the carrot honey salad

Adah’s recipe is more than just tasty, it’s packed with wellness benefits:

Glowing s kin: Carrots are rich in beta-carotene (a precursor to vitamin A), which supports skin cell renewal and may help impart a natural glow.

Immune and d igestive h ealth: The lemon juice adds vitamin C, which boosts immunity and helps in collagen formation. Fiber in raw carrots promotes digestion.

Healthy f ats and f lavo u r- b oost: Mustard oil is rich in healthy fatty acids; sesame seeds offer minerals like zinc, calcium, and iron. Vegan honey and mild spices give taste without refined sugar.

Metabolism and e nergy: Chi l li powder may slightly raise metabolism; the combination of large amounts of raw veggies plus healthy dressings offers a low-calorie yet satisfying snack.

Adah Sharma’s carrot recipe is easy, accessible, and perfect for those seeking natural glow and health without elaborate cooking. Just 10 minutes and you could have a snack that’s delicious, nutritious and skin-friendly.