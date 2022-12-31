Yearender 2022: Top 10 viral make up trends that defined fashion this year

Representational image

In the year 2022, many such things happened in the world of fashion and beauty, which set trends. It is not only about makeup, but there have also been many things like hairstyle and lip liner which dominated this year from Hollywood to Bollywood. So, there have been many beauty trends that not many people know about.

Top 10 beauty trends of the year 2022.

1. Passport makeup

Do not get confused by reading passport makeup, because it is very easy. The way in which we take a passport photo in which our facial features are clearly visible, this is passport makeup. That is, to make such a make-up in which your face is clearly visible. This is made famous by Georgia Barrett.

2. Invisible eyeliner

Invisible eyeliner, that is, such an eyeliner makeup that does not seem like you have applied eyeliner. Eyeliner pens are usually used for this and all you have to do is draw a thin line close to your lash line. This makes the lashes look longer and fuller and naturally highlights your eyes.

3. Doe eyes and tired eyes

Drow and tired eyes, eyes are darkened in makeup. In this the eyes are bold and the eyes look tired. Both of these are trending at the moment.

4. Crying makeup

In crying makeup, makeup is done in such a way that it seems that the person is crying. In this makeup, more emphasis is given to the eyes and nose.

5. Under eyeshadow

In eyeshadow makeup, makeup dark eyeshadow is used under the eyes. In this makeup, the eyes are given a bold look with the help of eyeshadow.

6. Dark lip liner

In dark lip liner makeup, the lipstick is kept light and the lip liner is darkened. Many actresses also included this in their looks.

7. Braid Hairstyles

The ponytail hairstyle also became quite famous. In this, the actress made different types of braids and decided on her hairstyle with the same.

8. Bleached-out brows

Bleached Out Bros, this year was quite famous. In this, the eyebrow is given a very bold look. It was also adopted by actresses like Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

9. Pastel eyes and red lips

In this, the eyes are decorated with light colours and their makeup is kept light. Then red lipstick is applied to the lips. It gives a very serious and bold look.

10. No makeup look

No makeup, that is, applying such makeup that it looks like no makeup has been done. In this makeup, you look beautiful by doing light and nude makeup.