Exclusive: In an exciting addition to this year's holiday lineup, acclaimed actresses Yasmine Alice, Klara Landrat, Tina Kilberg, and Sophie Karl have been onboarded for Drop 1 of PodcastAudios Original Series "The Christmas Compass," a new two-part holiday audio drama series created and produced by Ajay Tambe.

The series is set to premiere on Spotify and over 50 other streaming platforms, with Drop 1 episodes releasing daily from December 11 to December 14, and Drop 2 scheduled to follow from December 18 to December 21.

A Magical Holiday Mystery

"The Christmas Compass" follows the story of Emma Carter, who inherits an unusual antique compass from her late Aunt Lou. Initially seeing it as a mere keepsake, Emma soon discovers the compass has a will of its own, guiding her to enchanting destinations—from hidden Christmas markets and ancient wishing trees to rivers that unveil cherished holiday memories. Each episode uncovers a new piece of a puzzle, leading her on a journey of self-discovery and reconnecting with parts of herself she thought were lost.

As the compass points her toward unexpected paths, Emma encounters cryptic clues and unfulfilled wishes tied to her family's past. She must confront her family's legacy and the powerful secrets the compass holds.She's propelled toward a monumental choice that could reshape her future. The narrative crescendos toward Drop 2, building suspense with cliffhangers that leave listeners eagerly awaiting the continuation.

Meet the Cast of Drop 1

Yasmine Alice: A multi-award-winning voice-over artist, actress, TV presenter, and film producer based in London. Originally from Istanbul and of mixed race, Yasmine is known for her deep, husky voice and versatility with accents, particularly her popular Middle Eastern accent in character work. She has voiced commercials for eBay, Mercedes, and Amazon, and brought characters to life in numerous animations and the BBC Radio series "There's Something I Need To Tell You." A fan of shows like "Archer," "Inside Job," and "Big Mouth," she aspires to collaborate with creators like Nick Kroll and Seth MacFarlane.

Klara Landrat: An American actress, writer, and producer from New York City, raised across Africa due to her diplomat family's postings. Klara stars as the warrior goddess Azariah in the upcoming epic film saga "Realm of the Waterfall," "The Ice Chronicles," and "Chronicles of Aikorene," produced by Ascendent Studios. She has collaborated with Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, on the children's series "Fergie & Friends." Fluent in multiple languages and a co-producer at Legendary Film Productions, Klara holds a B.A. in the Arts from Hunter College.

Sophie Karl : With over 15 years of acting experience, Sophie has emerged as a full-time professional actress. In 2024 alone, she secured lead roles in five feature films and starred in three UK TV series. Notably, she played Catherine in the period drama "Adiabin," filming in Kurdistan, Iraq, amid challenging conditions due to nearby conflict—a testament to her dedication and resilience. This year, Sophie independently produced a feature film featuring UK stars like BAFTA winner Adam Deacon, Melinda Messenger, and Christian Vit, set for release in 2025.

Tina Kilberg: A versatile actress and screenwriter with a background in entertainment law. Tina's notable acting roles include Sharon Halton in "I Killed Diana Chen," Syria in the Greek series "H Teleutaia Wra," and the Heiress of Delphi in "The Birth of Aphrodite." As a screenwriter, her work "Terry Melcher & More" brings untold cultural stories to light. Tina is also recognized for conducting legal seminars, offering industry insights on intellectual property and actors' rights to fellow professionals.

Release Schedule

"The Christmas Compass" employs an innovative two-drop release model. Drop 1 commences on December 11, delivering daily episodes through December 14. After a brief interlude to build anticipation, Drop 2 resumes on December 18, continuing daily until December 21. This staggered approach heightens suspense and keeps listeners engaged throughout the holiday season.

Join the Adventure

This holiday season, journey with Emma as she uncovers the secrets of "The Christmas Compass." Don't miss this captivating audio drama that redefines the magic of Christmas and the power of believing.

Producer and Cast Share Their Excitement

Producer Ajay Tambe expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "I'm thrilled to bring 'The Christmas Compass' to audiences this holiday season. This being Season 1 of the series makes it even more special. We've poured our hearts into creating a story that captures the magic of Christmas, and fingers crossed, it resonates with listeners around the world."

Actress Klara Landrat shared her anticipation, "I've been eagerly waiting for this series since September. The script is enchanting, and I can't wait for everyone to join us on this magical journey."

Echoing her sentiments, Sophie added, "Being part of 'The Christmas Compass' is truly exciting. From the moment I read the script, I knew this was a special project. I've been counting down the days since September, and I'm thrilled the release is finally approaching."

Meanwhile, Yasmine Alice expressed gratitude for the timely opportunity, "I'm so grateful that my talent agent, Thanasis, forwarded the casting message at just the right time. I'm super excited to be part of this wonderful series and can't wait for listeners to experience the magic we've created."

About Creative Audios.in Podcast

Creative Audios.in Podcast is a dynamic platform offering an eclectic mix of audio content for teens, kids, and adults alike. Conceived and produced by Ajay Tambe, the podcast showcases a rich tapestry of genres, including immersive audio dramas, uplifting stories, spiritual narratives, bedtime tales, original audio series, and insightful interviews with global actors, producers, artists, and authors.

Distinguished by its heartfelt storytelling, the podcast delivers content in both English and Hindi, resonating with a diverse audience. It delves into themes ranging from feel-good romance and gripping crime mysteries to adventurous fantasy fiction, historical sagas, and festive Christmas stories.

Noteworthy series under its banner include "Sherlock Holmes," "Christmas Stories," "Arabian Nights," "Adventures of Sinbad," "Freedom Fighters," and "Interviews with Global Artists," underscoring its broad appeal.

Accessible on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Gaana, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, and over 30 others, listeners can stay connected through social media via Facebook and Instagram handles @podcastaudios.

Founder Ajay Tambe brings a wealth of experience from his background in acting and stage theatre, infusing the podcast with authenticity and vibrancy. His expertise enables the crafting of compelling narratives that come alive through sound. Recognized internationally, the podcast has featured in the Top 100 Podcasts across more than 15 countries, reflecting its global reach and acclaim.

