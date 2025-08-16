Yasmin Karachiwala reveals postpartum secret behind Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt’s fitness, says, ‘They are very…’

Celebrity fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala reveals how Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt regained their post-delivery fitness. She shares their Pilates routines and secrets, showing how the actresses stayed toned and active after childbirth with dedication and proper guidance.

Pregnancy is a special and beautiful time in a woman’s life. Along with eating healthy and nutritious foods, mothers-to-be need to stay physically active during pregnancy and after. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared in an interview with podcast host Bhavishya Sindwani that Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone included Pilates in their post-pregnancy workout routines to stay fit and shed weight.

Yasmin added, “What sets them apart is their commitment. They are very disciplined and make sure to complete their workouts daily. Both Alia and Deepika focused on pilates. You may not have someone else’s body, but you can achieve similar fitness with dedication.”

How does Pilates help during pregnancy and after delivery?

Pilates is highly beneficial during pregnancy and after delivery because it strengthens core muscles, improves posture, and enhances flexibility. During pregnancy, it supports the spine and reduces back pain, while after delivery, it helps tone the body, regain strength, and recover more quickly.

Do stars have a different approach to training?

When asked about how Deepika, Alia, and Katrina’s workout routines differ from others, Yasmin said the key is commitment and discipline. She noted that Deepika did a lot of Pilates after giving birth, and both Alia and Deepika stayed consistent. “You may not get someone else’s body, but you can be as fit as them,” she added.

Yasmin explained, “They are very disciplined and understand that workouts are important for both mental and physical health. They make fitness a priority and ensure they exercise every day. Even social events like parties or lunches don’t interfere with their workout time.”

Can Pilates help strengthen and tone the lower body?

Pilates focuses on controlled movements, core engagement, and flexibility, which target muscles in the legs, glutes, and hips. Exercises like leg lifts, bridges, and squats strengthen and tone these areas, while also improving posture and stability.

ALSO READ: Helen’s weight-loss transformation at 86 wins Bollywood’s popular fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s heart, celebrity trainer says, 'She could barely...'