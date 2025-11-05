Yami Gautam’s Favourite Chamba Rajma: Authentic Himachali recipe you can try at home

Learn to make Yami Gautam’s favourite Chamba Rajma, a creamy, curd-based Himachali delicacy rich in ghee and mountain-grown beans.

Nestled in the serene valleys of Himachal Pradesh, Chamba is not only known for its scenic beauty and rich traditions but also for its signature dish, Chamba Rajma. This local delicacy has recently gained national attention, especially after Bollywood actress Yami Gautam revealed her fondness for it.

In a conversation with Zoom TV, Yami shared that Chamba Rajma, 'smeared in ghee and Pahadi spices,' is one of her comfort foods, a dish that reminds her of home.

Unlike the popular Punjabi Rajma Masala, which is rich, spicy, and tomato-heavy, Chamba Rajma takes a gentler, creamier approach. It balances subtle flavours with wholesome ingredients, making it both comforting and nutritious.

The beans used in this recipe are cultivated in the mountain soil of Chamba, which gives them a distinct texture and sweetness. The dish’s base, made with ghee, curd, and minimal spices, allows the natural taste of the rajma to shine through. Each bite brings warmth, comfort, and a touch of Himachali tradition to the table.

If you want to recreate this flavorful Pahadi delicacy at home, here’s an easy recipe to try at home.

Ingredients

1 cup rajma (kidney beans) or about 200 grams

Water for soaking and 2.5 cups for pressure cooking

1-inch cinnamon stick

2 cloves

1 bay leaf (tej patta)

2 green cardamoms

2 tablespoons ghee

half teaspoon cumin seeds

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

1 cup full-fat curd (well-beaten)

half teaspoon turmeric powder

half teaspoon cumin powder

half teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon Kashmiri red chilli powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

Salt to taste

Instructions

To make Chamba Rajma, soak and pressure cook rajma with spices, then prepare a curd base with whisked curd and temper with ghee, cumin seeds, and asafoetida. Mix in spices and cooked rajma, simmer until creamy, and serve hot with rice or rotis, garnished with coriander leaves.