Price of Virat Kohli's spectacles, sports accessories will stun you, full details

WTC finals: The much-anticipated finale of the ICC World Test Championship is presently underway, featuring a riveting clash between India and Australia at the historic Oval ground in London. Notably, the Indian team's seasoned batsman, Virat Kohli, has caught the attention of fans by sporting a stylish pair of spectacles during the match. These glasses have garnered immense admiration, prompting people to share their snapshots across various social media platforms. The intriguing aspect about Kohli's seemingly ordinary eyewear lies in its exceptional nature, which may leave you utterly astounded upon discovering its price and uniqueness.

In this gripping encounter, India won the toss on Wednesday and opted to field first. The glasses adorning Virat Kohli's face are reportedly crafted by the renowned Oakley brand. Interestingly, these glasses are available for purchase on the company's website within a price range of $173 to $200. For those who prefer Indian Rupees, the cost translates to approximately 15,000 to 16,509 rupees. Moreover, during the course of this enthralling Test match, Virat Kohli was observed relishing energy bars while fulfilling his fielding duties. These energy bars hail from the esteemed company Science in Sports, an English manufacturer renowned for creating an array of player-centric products, including an assortment of energy bars. As per the company's official website, a pack of 30 Go Energy Mini Bars amounts to 45 euros. When converted to Indian Rupees, this equates to roughly 3,979 rupees. While this particular product may not be readily accessible in India, it has successfully garnered a significant global following among thousands of athletes.

Now, shifting the spotlight from Kohli's accessories, let's look into the water bottle frequently clutched by Ravindra Jadeja throughout the ICC World Test Championship. This water bottle originates from the esteemed Smart brand, with Energy Brands, a subsidiary of Coca-Cola, being the proud proprietor. Remarkably, a 750 ml Smart water bottle can be acquired in India for a mere 55 rupees. Today, this brand has secured a prominent position among the world's leading bottled water labels, further cementing its reputation for excellence.

As the ICC World Test Championship reaches its climax, the interplay of factors such as players' accessories, their associated brands, and the fusion of sport and commerce continues to captivate audiences worldwide. It's an extraordinary spectacle where the spirit of the game converges with the allure of personal style and commercial ventures, all while fans eagerly await the final outcome of this monumental clash between India and Australia.

