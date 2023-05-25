Wrinkles, low BP and more: Know how running AC at low temperatures is harmful

As the scorching heat of summer becomes increasingly unbearable, countless individuals eagerly seek solace within the cool confines of air-conditioned havens like our beloved abodes, automobiles, workplaces, and commercial establishments. While the oasis of air conditioning offers a respite from the oppressive temperatures, it behoves us to fathom the potential ramifications that excessive utilization of this modern convenience might entail in terms of our precious well-being. Ergo, within the confines of this literary composition, we shall delve into the multifarious manners in which protracted exposure to air conditioning can impinge upon our corporeal constitution.

The protracted employment of air conditioning contrivances may, regrettably, engender deleterious consequences upon our state of health. Paramount among the disconcerting concerns lies the enervation of bodily moisture, engendering an augmented susceptibility to sundry afflictions. The abrupt oscillation in ambient temperature and humidity occasioned by air conditioning apparatuses can beget a state of aridity, which, in turn, detrimentally impacts the respiratory system. The manifestation of symptoms such as nasal congestion, frequent paroxysms of sneezing, and parchedness of the throat assumes a heightened prevalence, while individuals afflicted with asthma may experience an exacerbation of their respiratory tribulations.

Moreover, the protraction of sojourns within air-conditioned environs can potentially give rise to an array of health maladies. Ocular irritation, desiccation, and impaired visual acuity may ensue, accompanied by the perils of desiccation, migraines, and cephalalgia. These afflictions are often ascribed to the paucity of ambient humidity intrinsic to air-conditioned settings.

Furthermore, air conditioning can act as a veritable catalyst for allergic reactions. The arid and wintry atmosphere fostered by air conditioning contrivances facilitates the rapid proliferation and dissemination of viral and bacterial pathogens. These diminutive organisms, upon infiltrating the nasal passages, can incite inflammatory responses and resultant infections. Consequently, allergic rhinitis, colloquially known as hay fever, may ensue, attended by symptoms akin to the common cold and cranial discomfort.

Numerous individuals have also attested to an overt sense of suffocation engendered by prolonged sojourns within air-conditioned spaces. When the portals and apertures, through which fresh air may percolate, are sealed shut in a bid to maintain a cool and comfortable ambience, the indispensable phenomenon of proper ventilation finds itself impeded. This undesirable circumstance may, in turn, compel the unwitting inhalation of noxious airborne pollutants, as air conditioning systems recycle and recirculate the extant atmosphere within the room. The dearth of oxygen, alongside other vital elements associated with unspoiled air, can contribute to a palpable sense of asphyxiation, ultimately culminating in a condition commonly referred to as sick building syndrome. The symptomatic expressions of this ailment may encompass the likes of an arid cough, epistaxis, infections, and, on occasion, bouts of emesis. Ergo, the sustenance of an ample supply of fresh air by means of proper ventilation assumes a pivotal import in obviating the advent of these distressing predicaments.

Curiously enough, uninterrupted exposure to the frigid and desiccated air propounded by air conditioning contrivances can expedite the process of ageing. The paucity of perspiration resulting from diminished humidity levels, coupled with a surge in sebaceous gland activity, can engender an array of dermatological issues, including the malaise of acne vulgaris, premature formation of cutaneous creases, and irritability of the integumentary sheath. Additionally, the occlusion of epidermal pores occasioned by the elevated temperatures intrinsic to air-conditioned environs can proffer an environment conducive to the proliferation of cutaneous infections.

It bears mention that blood pressure can be susceptible to the machinations of air conditioning. The protracted exposure to chill drafts of air can occasion a diminution in core body temperature, thereby inciting the constrictive response of cellular and neural elements. This, in turn, impairs the circulatory process, potentially resulting in fluctuations in blood pressure.

However, it is incumbent upon us to recognize that the admonishment against air conditioning in toto is not the crux of the matter at hand. Instead, prudence and judicious employment of air conditioning systems ought to be exercised. In instances of indisposition, it is advisable to curtail the utilization of air conditioning devices. Moreover, it would behove individuals to exercise certain precautions, such as eschewing immediate exposure to chilly air following prolonged periods of solar irradiation and permitting the body's thermoregulatory mechanisms to stabilize prior to venturing outdoors.

In accordance with the prescripts set forth by the esteemed Bureau of Energy Efficiency, it is generally deemed expedient to maintain the temperature within air-conditioned environs at an ambient level approximating 24 degrees Celsius. Temperatures below this threshold have the potential to elicit untoward physiological repercussions. Accordingly, it is recommended that the temperature be slightly elevated by approximately 2 to 3 degrees during the nocturnal hours, relative to diurnal settings. Another efficacious strategy entails commencing air conditioning operations for a finite duration, with the intent of sufficiently cooling the encompassing milieu, after which the apparatus may be powered off. Furthermore, should one avail themselves of both an air conditioning contrivance and an oscillating fan, it would be judicious to adjust the temperature setting marginally higher. The conscientious implementation of these measures can undoubtedly serve to ameliorate the deleterious impact that air conditioning systems may exert upon the corporeal vessel.

