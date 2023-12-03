Headlines

Worried about chicken skin in winter season? Follow these tips to treat it

With a few simple strategies, you can bid farewell to chicken skin and welcome smoother, healthier skin this winter season.

Dec 03, 2023

As the winter chill sets in, many individuals find themselves combating a common skin concern: chicken skin, also known as keratosis pilaris. This condition appears as small, rough bumps on the skin, primarily on the arms, thighs, cheeks, or buttocks. The combination of colder temperatures and lower humidity levels often exacerbates this issue, leading to dryness and an increase in these unsightly bumps. But fear not! With a few simple strategies, you can bid farewell to chicken skin and welcome smoother, healthier skin this winter season.

1. Moisturize: Hydration is key in combating keratosis pilaris. Opt for thick, emollient-rich moisturizers containing ingredients like urea, lactic acid, or ceramides. Applying these creams immediately after bathing locks in moisture, preventing dryness that can worsen the condition.

2. Gentle Exfoliation: Regular exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells, allowing smoother skin to surface. However, be gentle. Abrasive scrubs can aggravate the bumps. Instead, use mild exfoliants containing alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) or beta hydroxy acids (BHAs) to gently slough off dead skin.

3. Warm Showers, Not Hot: While a hot shower might feel heavenly in the cold, it strips away natural oils, exacerbating dryness and irritation. Opt for lukewarm water and limit your shower time to prevent further drying of the skin.

4. Humidify Your Environment: Invest in a humidifier to add moisture to the air indoors. Central heating systems can sap moisture from the air, contributing to dry skin. Keeping the air adequately moist can alleviate dryness and reduce the severity of chicken skin.

5. Choose Skin-Friendly Clothing: Rough fabrics like wool can irritate the skin, making chicken skin more noticeable. Opt for soft, breathable clothing, and consider wearing layers to minimize friction against the skin.

6. Seek Professional Advice: If home remedies don't provide relief, consider consulting a dermatologist. They can prescribe creams or lotions containing stronger exfoliating agents or recommend in-office treatments like laser therapy.

