World Wildlife Day 2023: 6 famous jungle safari in India that you must visit

Whenever it comes to travel to refresh the mind, most people turn to Hill Station or Sea Beaches. On the other hand, some people like to visit historical places of interest. But if you want to do something different from the world of mountains and beaches, then you can enjoy Jungle Safari. Sometimes it is good to be wild in life. In such a situation, you can choose the option of jungle safari in the National Park. There are many famous national parks in India where wild safaris can be done to see lions and tigers. Let us tell you about some of the best jungle safari options where you can spend quality time with family, partner and friends.

6 Famous wildlife safari in India that you must visit:

Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh has the highest population of wildlife. Here about 50 tigers are spread in an area of just 100 square kilometers. Apart from tigers in this park you can also see sambar, chital, wild boar, fox, panther, bison, blue bull, deer, nilgai. You can choose jeep or elephant safari here. There are four zones covering this park and every day only a limited number of vehicles are allowed to enter the park through each zone. Pre-booking is necessary for this. The best time to visit here is from April to June and this National Park remains closed on every Wednesday. Safari can be enjoyed here from 5:30 am to 10 am and from 4 pm to 7 pm in the evening.

Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

This park is one of the largest national parks in the country and is very famous among wildlife photographers. It is a conservation site for tigers and a top tiger reserve. Here you can see tiger as well as fox, crocodile, leopard, bear, jackal. Tigers are commonly seen in the Bakola area of the park, which has dense forests and several water bodies. It is said that the world's longest living tigress is present in this park. Ranthambore National Park has 10 zones and zone 4 has the largest population of tigers. The best time for jungle safari here is between the months of April to May. Jungle safari can be enjoyed here from 7 am to 10:30 am and from 2:30 pm to 6 pm.

Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Kanha National Park has been described very well in Rudyard Kipling's Jungle Book. A large area of this park is surrounded by open grasslands. Apart from seeing tigers, you can also spot animals like gaur, palm squirrel, striped hyena, chinkara, mouse deer, blackbuck, jackal, porcupine, sambar here. The best way to spot tigers is by taking an early morning elephant safari from the Mukki entrance of the park. The best time to do safari here is between the months of April to June. Here you can do jungle safari from sunrise till 10 am and from 3:30 pm till sunset.

Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

Jim Corbett National Park is one of the prestigious national parks of the country and also the oldest one. Situated on the foothills of the Himalayas, the beauty of this park provides a good environment to the animals. Along with this, it also attracts tourists. Apart from tigers, you can also see bear, goral, leopard, chital, deer in this park. The best way to spot tigers is by visiting Bijrani, the eastern part of the park. You can also see tigers from the top of watch towers in Dhikala and other areas. Although the Bijrani area is the area with the highest density of tigers. You can come here between the months of March to June. You can do jungle safari here from 6:30 am to 10 am and from 1:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Satpura National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Only 12 vehicles are allowed daily for jungle safari in Satpura National Park. The best place to see tigers is the area around Sonbhadra river. In the summer season you can see tigers swimming in the river. Apart from tigers, you can also see porcupine, wild boar, chinkara, chital, gaur, leopard, hyena, black deer here. You can come here in the months of April and May. Jungle safari is conducted here from 7 am to 11 am.

Bandipur National Park, Karnataka

Bandipur along with Nagarhole and Mudumalai is known as a major tiger population area in southern India. The tiger population in the Western Ghats is estimated to be a quarter of the country's tiger population. Bus safari, elephant safari and jeep safari are organized in this park. If you want to see tiger, then you can enjoy elephant safari or jeep safari. Located on the Ooty-Mysore Highway, this park is famous for seeing tigers and elephants. A large number of tourists come here during the summer season to see the tigers. Apart from tigers, you can also spot Nilgiri tahr, langur, hare and panther. This place is worth visiting from March to June. Jungle safaris are conducted here from 6:30 am to 9:00 am and from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm.