World Vegetarian Day 2025: Know why eating green is game-changer for your body

World Vegetarian Day, celebrated every October 1, reminds us of the many health benefits of a plant-based lifestyle. From better heart health to a lower risk of chronic diseases, choosing vegetarian meals can make a big difference, if done thoughtfully.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 01:09 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Choosing a vegetarian lifestyle is more than just a trend, it's a heart-healthy and body-friendly choice. Studies show that vegetarians have a lower risk of many chronic illnesses, including certain types of cancer. For example, adopting a plant-based diet can reduce the risk of colorectal, stomach, and other cancers. Additionally, vegetarian diets are rich in fiber, antioxidants, and phytonutrients, which help protect the body from harmful free radicals and support overall immunity.

Vegetarian diets also support cardiovascular health. They are naturally lower in saturated fats and cholesterol, which helps keep your heart strong. People following a vegetarian lifestyle often enjoy lower blood pressure, healthier cholesterol levels, and a reduced risk of heart disease. Eating more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes not only benefits the heart but also helps in maintaining healthy body weight and improving digestion.

Making sure your vegetarian diet is balanced

While vegetarian diets offer many benefits, it’s important to eat a variety of foods to get all the nutrients your body needs. Vitamin B12, iron, and omega-3 fatty acids are nutrients that require extra attention.

Vitamin B12, vital for energy and nerve health, can be found in eggs, dairy, and fortified plant-based foods. Iron is present in lentils, beans, and leafy greens, and pairing these with vitamin C-rich foods helps your body absorb it better. Omega-3 fatty acids, essential for heart and brain health, can come from flaxseeds, chia seeds, and walnuts.

Embracing a vegetarian lifestyle doesn’t just benefit your body, it can also make you feel more energetic, lighter, and vibrant. World Vegetarian Day is the perfect opportunity to explore plant-based meals, discover new flavours, and experience how good eating green can be for both your health and overall well-being.

