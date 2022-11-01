Search icon
World Vegan Day 2022: How vegan is different from vegetarian, know health benefits

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 01:21 PM IST

World Vegan Day is celebrated every year on November 1 to attract people's attention toward adopting vegan food choices to protect the environment. This day was started by the UK Vegan Society on November 1, 1994, that day was also the 50th anniversary of the Vegan Society, although it is said that before this, vegans were not allowed to consume dairy products. People had stopped consuming eggs but after that 'Vegetarian Day' was started on November 1 to pacify the protest. 

A vegan diet does not include any animals. Things like dairy products, milk, honey, cheese, butter, eggs, and meat are not consumed by vegan diet followers.

Key differences between a vegan and vegetarian diet 

There are a lot of differences between Vegan and Vegetarian diets but most people think of both as the same. In the vegan diet, people do not consume any kind of dairy products but vegetarians can eat honey, milk, and curd. People following the vegan diet do not eat anything that harms the animals.

Both vegetarians and vegans avoid eating animal products but the main difference between them comes down to the degree to which they find it acceptable. 

Both vegans and vegetarians do not consume meat however, vegans also choose to not eat animal by-products such as milk, cheese, honey, etc. 

Vegetarians, on the other hand, are opposed to killing animals for food, but generally consider it acceptable to consume animal by-products such as milk and eggs. 

Vegans choose their lifestyle as they desire to avoid all forms of animal exploitation. 

 

