World Understanding and Peace Day 2023: History, significance and why it's celebrated

World Understanding and Peace Day: Know why is the day celebrated?

During history, the idea of world peace has frequently come up. People have been promoting peace and tolerance among nations since the days of ancient thinkers like Confucius, as well as contemporary leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr.

Every year on February 23, people around the world commemorate World Peace and Understanding Day. The goal of this day is to develop global harmony and mutual respect among all peoples and nations. This day serves as a reminder of how crucial it is to promote interactions across other cultures and nations in order to build a world that is more peaceful and harmonious.

World Understanding and Peace Day: History

Simply, this day serves as a reminder of the Rotary club's inaugural gathering. The chain of events that eventually resulted in the founding of Rotary International began with this gathering of businesspeople, which aspired to create a place where their origins didn't matter.

Rotary International was founded in Chicago, Illinois, and is a global association devoted to social service, world peace, and goodwill. Since that time, February 23 has been observed as International Understanding and Peace Day as aspect of the World Understanding Month events.

Paul P. Harris, an attorney, organised a gathering of his business associates in Chicago. His goal was to assemble a group of businesses free from political and religious restrictions. The Rotary Clubs were later founded in four additional American cities, and as the organisation finally expanded internationally, its name was changed from Rotary Club to International Association of Rotary Clubs. Rotary International became the new name as time went on.

Since the United Nations Organization was established, the organisation has collaborated with it. Its six philanthropic priority areas are health, maternal and child health, sanitation and water, basic literacy and schooling, community and economic growth, and conflict prevention/resolution and peacekeeping.

World Understanding and Peace Day: Theme

Every year, a different topic connected to global peace and understanding is highlighted as the theme for World Peace and Understanding Day. In the past, subjects including gender equality, reducing poverty, and nuclear disarmament have been stressed.