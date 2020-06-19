World to end on June 21? Mayan Calendar once again makes doomsday prediction

While someone might argue that 2020 has been the worst year so far in the human race, however, according to certain beliefs the worst is yet to come.

As per the infamous Mayan calendar, which first came into the spotlight for wrongly predicted the end of the world on December 21, 2012, has now indicated that the world will be ending on June 21, 2020 -- the forthcoming Sunday.

Incidentally, the doomsday prediction clashes with the date of the Ring of Fire solar eclipse.

But who were the Mayans? As per History.com, "The Maya Empire, centered in the tropical lowlands of what is now Guatemala, reached the peak of its power and influence around the sixth century A.D. The Maya excelled at agriculture, pottery, hieroglyph writing, calendar-making and mathematics, and left behind an astonishing amount of impressive architecture and symbolic artwork."

"Most of the great stone cities of the Maya were abandoned by A.D. 900, however, and since the 19th century scholars have debated what might have caused this dramatic decline."

According to many conspiracy theorists, last time the infamous Mayan calendar was read incorrectly and was thus assumed to be December 21 2012.

However, this time the new prediction is backed up the gregorian calendar which the world follows also takes the extra minutes every year into consideration that are added up as extra days in the leap years.

It's after calculating those extra minutes in the calendar for the last 5,000 years, it comes out as 8 years are needed to be added to the original doomsday date.

Which is why the final date, as per the theorists, is on Sunday -- June 21 2020.

According to TimeandDate.com, the world will witness solar eclipse June 21 where the sun will appear like a 'ring of fire' in the sky.

While Earth is currently fighting a global pandemic, numerous earthquakes, cyclones, borderline war conflicts, etc people on social media are still very much concerned about the possible end of the world.