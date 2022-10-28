World stroke day 2022: Know all about its early signs you should be aware of

World stroke day 2022

World stroke day 2022 is celebrated every year on 29 October. Most people understand that stroke is a disease of the heart, but in reality, it is related to the brain. Like cancer, many deaths are happening every year due to stroke.

B-Fast is such a formula that not only can the risk of brain stroke be avoided but also gives a full chance of cure in case of occurrence. You also know how this formula can save you and your family from the risk of brain stroke.

This is the B-Fast formula

If ever it feels that the balance of the body is deteriorating. If unable to walk on their own, it can be a symptom of brain stroke.

Deterioration of facial contours. Do not take it lightly if the face becomes crooked or starts feeling.

Hands start to twist or there is a feeling of curvature in the feet.

Difficulty speaking or stuttering. Suddenly unable to say anything.

If any such symptoms start appearing, then immediately reach a hospital where the facility of CT scan is available.

17 lakh brain cells break in a minute

It is necessary to reach the hospital immediately. If the patient comes in the first four and a half hours, then giving him an injection can prevent damage to the cells in the brain due to brain stroke. The brain is very delicate, and the importance of every moment in it is. Millions of brain cells break in a minute. The longer the delay, the more damage will be done. Sometimes the stroke is so severe that it forever brings the patient to bed. It takes a long time for brain cells to form. One has to take medicine for whole life. Only after arriving late, there is a situation like removing the clot by doing surgery on the brain via the foot. Will go in the morning when the symptoms come, let's go tomorrow as the situation is most dangerous.

Control them

It is necessary to control blood pressure, sugar, cholesterol, obesity, weight, and hypertension. When their condition worsens, the risk of brain stroke increases.

Diet exercise

Food and drink should be taken care of. Smoking and alcohol increase the chances of brain stroke manifold. Eat a healthy diet that includes fruits and vegetables. It is necessary to do regular exercise. Eat less fried things.

Now the youth are also at risk

A brain attack occurs when the blood supply to the brain is reduced due to a blood clot in any of the brain nerves or the bursting of the pulse. 87 per cent of cases occur due to clots in the pulse, which can be treated. Every minute, 19 lakh cells of the brain are destroyed. With the advent of new technology mechanical thrombectomy, the patient can be treated within 24 hours. Successful treatment is possible with this technique without dissection.