World Smile Day 2023: 10 quotes and health benefits of smiling

World Smile Day 2023: The simplest thing you can do to improve the world is to smile. This understated but effective action exudes warmth, joy, and love. It is a language of connection and positivity that is universal and cuts over linguistic and cultural barriers.
A sincere grin has the power to improve our own mood as well as the moods of people around us, repair relationships, reduce stress, and build bridges between strangers.
Every year on the first Friday in October, people commemorate World Smile Day, which has been observed since 1999. This year, it occurred on October 6, 2023. This day is intended to encourage charitable deeds and to inspire individuals to smile and make others smile.
World Smile Day 2023: Health benefits of smiling
Relieves stress: Smiling releases tiny molecules called neuropeptides to help fight off stress.
Live Longer: Laughing more frequently may increase your lifespan.
Elevates mood: When you're down, try smiling to fool your mind into thinking you're joyful. This mind elevates your mood and puts you in a better mood.
Boosts the immune system: Smiling can improve general health and strengthen your immune system.
reduces blood pressure: Smiling may reduce blood pressure by initially increasing the heart rate and breathing.