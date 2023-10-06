Headlines

World Smile Day 2023: 10 quotes and health benefits of smiling

Smiles are a global language of connection and positivity that cut beyond linguistic and cultural barriers.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 01:48 PM IST

World Smile Day 2023: The simplest thing you can do to improve the world is to smile. This understated but effective action exudes warmth, joy, and love. It is a language of connection and positivity that is universal and cuts over linguistic and cultural barriers. 

A sincere grin has the power to improve our own mood as well as the moods of people around us, repair relationships, reduce stress, and build bridges between strangers. 

Every year on the first Friday in October, people commemorate World Smile Day, which has been observed since 1999. This year, it occurred on October 6, 2023. This day is intended to encourage charitable deeds and to inspire individuals to smile and make others smile.

World Smile Day 2023: Wishes and Quotes

  1. A simple smile has the ability to make many things in life right, so you can conquer the world with it.
  2. Smile, because it confuses people. Smile, because it’s easier than explaining what is killing you inside.
  3. “A smile cures the wounding of a frown" –Shakespeare
  4. “If you have only one smile in you, give it to the people you love" ​-Maya Angelou 
  5. “Faces that wear a smile every morning are truly the most beautiful faces….. Always stay gorgeous….. Always keep smiling!!!"
  6. Nothing beats a great smile. – Karl Urban
  7. I get home and my son is smiling or he comes running to me. It has just made me grow as an individual and grow as a man. – LeBron James
  8. “Because of your smile, you make life more beautiful.” ​–  Thich Nhat Hanh
  9. "Peace begins with a smile." — Mother Teresa
  10. "There is fear when frowning. There is love when smiling." —Maxime Lagacé
  11. “Share your smile with the world. It’s a symbol of friendship and peace.”– Christie Brinkley 
  12. “Smile, smile, smile at your mind as often as possible. Your smiling will considerably reduce your mind’s tearing tension.” – Sri Chinmoy
  13. "Let us always meet each other with a smile, for the smile is the beginning of love." — Mother Teresa
  14. “A smile cures the wounding of a frown" –Shakespeare
  15. “Because of your smile, you make life more beautiful.” ​–  Thich Nhat Hanh

World Smile Day 2023: Health benefits of smiling

Relieves stress: Smiling releases tiny molecules called neuropeptides to help fight off stress. 
Live Longer: Laughing more frequently may increase your lifespan. 
Elevates mood: When you're down, try smiling to fool your mind into thinking you're joyful. This mind elevates your mood and puts you in a better mood. 
Boosts the immune system: Smiling can improve general health and strengthen your immune system.
reduces blood pressure: Smiling may reduce blood pressure by initially increasing the heart rate and breathing. 

 

 

 

 

