World sight day 2022: Follow these 4 exercises for a better vision

Photo: Pexels

World Sight Day is globally observed on October 14 every year to raise awareness about eye health. This day is also known as ‘World Eye Day’ or ‘World Vision Day’.

The eyes are one of the most important organs in our body, and vision is a gift to us by the nature. We get to see this beautiful world through our eyes but, do you know that globally, around 2.2 billion people have near or distant vision impairment? And at least, half of these cases could have been prevented if addressed on time.

In the age of screens our eyes are not only strained and abused but due to lack of awareness, our eyes are not relaxed at all. Eye exercises are the need of the hour.

Practice these 4 exercises regularly and always have healthy eyesight.

1. Sit on a chair with an erect back and keep your body relaxed. Take a pen, shut one eye and bring the pen to your eye level and focus on the tip. Move the pen near and far from it. Now do the same on the other eye. Do 5 rounds of the same on each eye. This exercise works on your focusing skills and muscles in the eyes.

2. his exercise requires two people to stand opposite each other. Take a medium-sized ball throw it at the opposite person and as soon as the person catches you blink looking at the ball. When the person throws the ball back to you, blink again. This exercise works on the muscles in the eye increasing the flexibility of the lens inside the eye.

3. Stand in a place where there the sun's rays are falling with your legs half a distance apart. close your eyes and face the sun. Make sure your eyes are relaxed and not shut tightly. Slowly move your head from left to right, ensuring the rays fall n the eye. Practice this early in the morning for 2 minutes every day. This exercise stimulates your retina well.

4. Sit in a comfortable place, with a pillow o your lap. Rub your hands for a minute together to generate heat and then place your palm on your eyes. Lightly place to cup your eyes to make sure you do not press it. Keep your eyes open and count to 20. Let your eyes see the darkness inside your hands. This is the best exercise, as it works n the entire eye to relax and restore vision.

These exercises are known to enhance and ease out overused muscles around the eyes improving our eyesight naturally.