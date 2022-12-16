World's wealthiest pets and their net worth: From Taylor Swift's cat Olivia Benson to Gunther VI, here's the list

Representative Image

You might have heard of the world's wealthiest families or the world's richest businessmen, but have you ever heard about the world's wealthiest pets? Some of the pets in the list mentioned below are worth more than what humans can earn working every day of their lives for 12 hours a day.

Today, we will tell you about these pets and their net worth is sure to blow your mind.

Choupette (£13 million)

Choupette is known as the world's most fashionable cat. The late Karl Lagerfeld, a well-known designer, owned her. Choupette has also appeared on the cover of Vogue.

Jiffpom (£18 million)

Jiffpom is a Pomeranian and famous influencer on Instagram. He is also the most followed dog on Instagram and is worth 18 million pounds. Jiffpom also holds two Guinness World Records for his speed. He also featured in Katy Perry’s music video for Dark Horse.

Oprah Winfrey's Dogs (£22 million)

Oprah's dogs Sadie, Sunny, Lauren, Layla, and Luke have a trust fund and will inherit a whopping 22 million pounds when Oprah dies.

Olivia Benson (£71 million)

Taylor Swift's pet Olivia Benson has a total net worth of 71 million pounds. The cat has such wealth by starring in Taylor’s videos, having her merchandise line, and advertisements like Diet Coke and Ned Sneakers.

Nala The Cat (£73 million)

Nala The Cat is an internet sensation and the second-richest pet in the world. Nala The Cat has a total net worth of £73 million.

Gunther VI (£370 million)

Gunther VI is a German shepherd and also the world's richest pet. The pet is owned by Gunther Corporation which manages his assets. They have multiplied Gunther’s grandfather’s fortune worth £59 million in 1992 by a little more than 6 times by today.