German Shepherd named Gunther VI has a whopping net worth of USD 400 millions, making him the richest dog in the world. His luxurious life allows him to travel the world, and he owns a mansion, a yacht with more than 20 employees working for him.

Not only humans, but even dogs live a rich and lavish lifestyle. Some of them have a net worth more than some of the rich and famous people. One of them is a German Shepherd named Gunther VI which has a whopping net worth of USD 400 millions! approximately, Rs 3356 crores. With such a massive amount, Gunther VI has become the world's richest dog. The story of how a German Shepherd became world’s richest dog is quite interesting. It dates back to 1992.

How Gunther VI earned this title?

In 1992, Countess Korlotta Liebenstein, a very wealthy woman who was left without heir after the misfortune of her son’s untimely death, left her USD 80 millions fortune in the name of her then pet dog Gunther III. The countess loved her dog like her son. Korlotta Liebenstein did not just leave her fortune with her dog but also ensured that it was used for Gunther III properly. She gave this responsibility to Maurizio Mian, son of the countess' friend, who took care of the empire and the dog and built upon it a massive one for the descendants of Gunther III. He increased the USD 80 million fortune to a staggering USD USD 400 million all of which is now with Gunther VI, great-grandson of Gunther III.

Who manages Gunther VI’s fortune?

Some reports say that this massive wealth and all the linked properties are overseen by a board of human trustees. This group of people are responsible for using Gunther VI's money for investment purposes to ensure that this wealth grows over many years. He also owns a USD 7.5 million mansion in Miami, bought from popstar Madonna in the name of Gunther which they later sold at a net profit of USD 29 million.

Gunther indeed lives a luxurious lifestyle as he owns a yacht, travels the world and 27 employees work for him. He even has a Netflix documentary on him titled 'Gunther's Millions'.