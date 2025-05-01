She worked as a teacher, educating generations of students, including João Figueiredo, who later became the last military president of Brazil.

Brazilian nun Sister Inah Canabarro Lucas, believed to be the world’s oldest living person, passed away on April 30, 2025, at the age of 115. Her death was confirmed by LongeviQuest and the Gerontology Research Group (GRG), which monitors longevity records across the globe.

Born on May 27, 1908, though official records list her birth date as June 8, Sister Inah spent most of her life dedicated to faith and education. She joined the Congregation of the Teresian Sisters in 1934 at the age of 26 and became a respected figure in Brazil’s religious and educational communities.

Despite being a fragile child with uncertain chances of survival, Sister Inah went on to live a long and impactful life. She worked as a teacher, educating generations of students, including João Figueiredo, who later became the last military president of Brazil. She also promoted music in schools and was an avid supporter of Sport Club Internacional, a football club based in Porto Alegre.

The nun was admired for her discipline, kindness, and deep spirituality. On her 110th birthday, she received a blessing from Pope Francis, a gesture that deeply moved her. When asked about the secret to her longevity, Sister Inah humbly credited her faith in God, saying, “He is the secret of life. He is the secret of everything.”

After her death, Sport Club Internacional paid tribute to her, calling her a “Colorado fan” who devoted her life to kindness, faith, and love for the People’s Club.

With Sister Inah’s passing, 115-year-old Ethel Caterham from the UK is now believed to be the oldest living person in the world. Born in 1909, Caterham has lived through monumental moments in history and attributes her long life to avoiding stress and doing what she enjoys.

Also read: Meet woman who played important role in ex-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita Kejriwal's wedding, she helped Sunita Kejriwal with...