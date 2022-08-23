Search icon
World’s Most Polluted Cities 2022: New Delhi tops global list, know other Indian cities in top spots

As per a recent study done by the HEI SoGA, New Delhi is the most polluted city in the entire world, with Kolkata in the second spot.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 10:36 AM IST

Smog and pollution in India's New Delhi (File photo)

It is no secret that the pollution levels in a lot of cities in India have reached a near-toxic level due to climate change, human activities and other factors. Now, according to a recent study, some of the most developed cities in India are also the most polluted in the world.

According to a report called the Air Quality and Health in Cities, released by US-based Health Effects Institute last week, India’s capital city New Delhi is the most polluted city in the entire world, with West Bengal’s Kolkata bagging the second spot.

The report released by the HEI stated that urban cities such as Delhi and Kolkata have higher levels of pollution due to increased population, which is caused by growing job opportunities and better lifestyles offered by developing infrastructure.

While Delhi and Kolkata were on the first and second spot on the list according to the report, the third spot was bagged by Kano city in Nigeria while Peru’s Lima stood at the fourth spot. Maharashtra’s Mumbai was also mentioned in the list.

The analysis of the most polluted cities in the entire world was done by the institute on the basis of the quantity of two of the most harmful pollutants in the atmosphere - fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide (NO 2). 

Check out the list of the top 20 most polluted cities in the world –

  • Delhi, India
  • Kolkata, India
  • Kano, Nigeria
  • Lima, Peru
  • Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Lagos, Nigeria
  • Karachi, Pakistan
  • Beijing, China
  • Accra, Ghana
  • Chengdu, China
  • Singapore, Singapore
  • Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire
  • Mumbai, India
  • Bamako, Mali
  • Shanghai, China
  • Dushanbe, Tajikistan
  • Tashkent, Uzbekistan
  • Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Cairo, Egypt

The report by the Health Effects Institute is assembled on the basis of the health impacts caused by the pollutants found in the environment in 7,239 cities from 2010 to 2019. Out of the total cities, over 1500 are from South Asia.

