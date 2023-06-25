World's most legendary restaurants: Paragon, Murthal's Amrik Sukhdev among 7 Indian eateries in the list

Amrik Sukhdev, located in Murthal, has achieved global recognition by entering the prestigious list of the "Top 150 Most Legendary Restaurants in the World," as shared by Taste Atlas, an experiential travel online guide. This esteemed list features seven Indian restaurants that have become iconic destinations in their own right, comparable to renowned museums, galleries, and monuments.

In the culinary rankings, the renowned Tunday Kababi from Lucknow secured the 12th position, renowned for its delectable galouti kebabs. Moving to the 17th spot, Peter Cat in Kolkata was highly recommended, particularly for its flavorful chelow kebab. The 23rd rank was claimed by Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba in Murthal, acclaimed as the ultimate destination to savor mouth-watering aloo paratha.

Taking the 39th position was the beloved classic rava idli from Mavali Tiffin Rooms in Bengaluru. Further down the list, at the 87th spot, stood the iconic Karim's in Delhi, celebrated for its delectable mutton korma. Meanwhile, at the 112th position, Ram Ashraya in Mumbai gained recognition for its scrumptious upma.

About top 3 restaurants:

Established in 1939, the Paragon restaurant in Kozhikode secured the 11th position on the list. It is celebrated for its expertise in traditional Malabar cuisine, with its most iconic dish being the flavorful biryani. Prepared with locally sourced ingredients and steeped in age-old traditions, this biryani exemplifies the rich gastronomic history of the region.

Tunday Kababi, renowned for its galouti kebab, was also recognized for its culinary masterpiece. The kebabs are skillfully crafted with finely minced meat tenderized using raw papaya and an array of spices. The unique flavor profile and the legacy behind its creation have earned Tunday Kababi a dedicated following both domestically and internationally.

The famous Murthal's Dhaba, Amrik Sukhdev, was described as a humble roadside food stall that has transformed into a must-visit destination for travelers along the Delhi-Ambala highway. The restaurant's signature dish is the aloo paratha, a stuffed Indian bread filled with spiced potatoes and served with generous amounts of butter and homemade pickles. Known for its homely flavors and wholesome nature, this dish epitomizes the rustic and hearty cuisine that dhabas are renowned for. It has played a pivotal role in establishing Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba as an institution in itself.

Check out the complete list below:

