Headlines

Don't miss out on these incredible deals on Herbal Henna Powder on Amazon

Winter Session 2023 Day 3: Gaurav Gogoi demands discussion on Manipur violence, says 'urgent need to...'

Meet superstar who gave first Rs 100 crore movie to film industry, left acting for love, did a 9 to 5 job, he is now...

World's most expensive yacht, made with 10,000 kg of gold, has statue built with dinosaur bones, it's worth...

Centre takes big action against 100 websites, know the reason

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Don't miss out on these incredible deals on Herbal Henna Powder on Amazon

Get more warmer with these woolen socks on Amazon

Not only Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, these Indians are also billionaires and own massive wealth

10 safest Indian cities with least crime rates

9 foods that purify your blood

7 foods you must avoid in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Meet superstar who gave first Rs 100 crore movie to film industry, left acting for love, did a 9 to 5 job, he is now...

Ankita Lokhande reveals Sushant Singh Rajput fulfilled all his dreams from his bucket list: 'Jo jo usne likha tha..'

Ram Gopal Varma says Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'threw holy templates into garbage bin' with Animal: 'You destroyed...'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

World's most expensive yacht, made with 10,000 kg of gold, has statue built with dinosaur bones, it's worth...

History Supreme is the most expensive yacht ever sold. It was reportedly bought by Malaysia's richest man, Robert Knok and was designed by Stuart Hughes.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Though we've seen several extravagant yachts, the 100-foot History Supreme is the most opulent. It is covered in gold. British luxury gadget guru Stuart Hughes took a vacation from his work as an iPad alchemist to build the $4.8 billion superyacht, which is entirely made of platinum and gold.

According to Luxury Launches, History Supreme is the most expensive yacht ever sold. It was reportedly bought by Malaysia's richest man, Robert Knok. The Daily Mail claims that approximately 220,462 pounds of precious metal were utilized in the construction of this amazing vessel, which took three years to finish. Everything was covered in gold and platinum, including the rails, anchor, dining area, and boat's base.

The yacht has 10,000 kilograms of solid gold and platinum and is designed by the renowned luxury designer from the UK, Stuart Hughes. 

The most lavish element of the opulent yacht is the master bedroom, which has a genuine statue made from genuine Tyrannosaurus Rex bones and a meteorite rock wall feature. A unique 18.5-carat diamond-encrusted liquor bottle and a 68 kg 24-carat gold Aquavista Panoramic Wall Aquarium are the focal points of the master suite. 

We think it is quite improbable that a superyacht with this much adornment will ever grace the waters, though, and if the rumours are accurate, it would be far better suited to a museum exhibit than a life at sea. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Longest-running Indian film post-pandemic was in theatres for 6 months, made in Rs 20 cr, beat RRR, KGF, Pathaan, Jawan

Centre takes big action against 100 websites, know the reason

Cyclone Michaung: 33 flights diverted, Chennai airport closed till 11 pm amid heavy rain

Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted next to Jeep Wrangler, looks bigger than Rs 72 lakh SUV

World's most expensive yacht, made with 10,000 kg of gold, has statue built with dinosaur bones, it's worth...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE