World's most expensive yacht, made with 10,000 kg of gold, has statue built with dinosaur bones, it's worth...

According to Luxury Launches, History Supreme is the most expensive yacht ever sold. It was reportedly bought by Malaysia's richest man, Robert Knok. The Daily Mail claims that approximately 220,462 pounds of precious metal were utilized in the construction of this amazing vessel, which took three years to finish. Everything was covered in gold and platinum, including the rails, anchor, dining area, and boat's base.

The most lavish element of the opulent yacht is the master bedroom, which has a genuine statue made from genuine Tyrannosaurus Rex bones and a meteorite rock wall feature. A unique 18.5-carat diamond-encrusted liquor bottle and a 68 kg 24-carat gold Aquavista Panoramic Wall Aquarium are the focal points of the master suite.

We think it is quite improbable that a superyacht with this much adornment will ever grace the waters, though, and if the rumours are accurate, it would be far better suited to a museum exhibit than a life at sea.