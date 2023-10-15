Headlines

Lifestyle

World's most expensive pen, adorned with diamonds, gold, rubies surpasses Mukesh Ambani’s convoy; know its price

The world's costliest pen, selling for an astounding Rs. 665,388,400, is adorned with 945 black diamonds and 123 rubies.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 01:04 PM IST

World’s most expensive pen: Topping the charts as the most expensive pen globally is the Fulgor Nocturnus by Tibaldi, fetching a staggering $8 million at auction. Its name, Fulgor Nocturnus, translates from Latin to "night glow," an apt moniker for this extraordinary fountain pen bedecked with black diamonds.

Materials fit for royalty: 123 rubies, 945 black diamonds, gold

This exceptional pen's structure and design follow the Phi ratio, often referred to as the Divine Proportion. The body and cap of the Fulgor Nocturnus are lavishly adorned with black diamonds, and striking blood-red rubies grace the cap.

The Fulgor Nocturnus by Tibaldi boasts a remarkable composition, featuring a multitude of gemstones—945 black diamonds, 123 rubies, and a solid 18-carat gold nib, ensuring its durability.

What sets this pen apart is its adherence to the divine Phi ratio; when the cap and barrel are closed, they perfectly align with the Phi ratio of 1.618. This pen is one of a kind, with no replicas in existence, making it exceptionally rare.

In 2020, the Fulgor Nocturnus was auctioned off in Shanghai, fetching a jaw-dropping $8 million. This remarkable pen is nothing short of a work of art, and its price remains unmatched by any other writing instrument to date.

